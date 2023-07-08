How many kids does Chad Michael Murray have? All about his family as wife Sarah Roemer announces pregnancy

Chad Michael Murray and his wife, Sarah Roemer, are all set to welcome their third child. The couple started dating in 2014 and revealed that they tied the knot the following year. The pair have been the parents of two more kids, including a son, born in 2015, and a daughter, born in 2017.

On Instagram, Chad shared a picture of Sarah showing off her baby bump, and the caption stated that their third baby is on the way. He also wrote:

"Ps- forgive the quality of the photo- alas I'm still on IPhone 8 becoz I love the button and won't trade it away. Sometimes I see ppl staring at my phone with button envy and I get it."

Chad then posted the same picture on his Instagram story and wrote:

"3rd little one on the way. Gonna need a bigger car. Minivan time."

Chad Michael Murray and Sarah Roemer have been parenting two children so far

Chad Michael Murray and Sarah Roemer first met in 2014 while working together in the action-thriller series Chosen, which aired on Crackle TV. After a brief period of dating, he married actress and model Sarah Roemer in 2015. His representative revealed the same year that he and Sarah were expecting their first child and added that they are excited about the same.

The couple then announced in June 2015 that they had their first child, with Chad announcing the news through Twitter, tweeting:

"Sry I'm missin @JimKellyInc charity this year in Buffalo. My fav event 2 attend, but we've been blessed with a son. Gods greatest gift. Sarah & I couldn't b happier & intend 2 spend many a day having family adventures & watching @buffalobills football! & also @Chargers now."

Chad and Sarah's second child was born in March 2017, which he announced on Instagram by posting a picture of the newborn holding his finger. The caption stated:

"Don't worry little girl you can hold on as tight as you want for as long as you want, I'm already yours & I'll never let go. I've now two incredible women in my life. My son & I are two lucky guys. @rooeemer."

The couple celebrated Chad's 38th birthday in 2019, sharing a picture on Instagram that featured the entire family together. Chad wrote that he has received a lot of gratitude and love and thanked everyone for the birthday wishes. He added:

"More movies, shows & stories to share together in the future. Thank you to my stunning wife @rooeeemer for always making my life better & better. It's more full, focused & my heart swells with joy because of you & our little kiddos."

Chad and Sarah have continued to share glimpses of their relationship through social media on different occasions. The duo have also gone on a trip to Canada in 2021.

Now, with a third child on the way, the couple is still going strong as they prepare to become parents once again.

Chad Michael Murray is mostly known for his appearance as Lucas Scott in 131 episodes of the drama series One Tree Hill. He also portrayed Jack Thompson in 14 episodes of the ABC series Agent Carter.

Meanwhile, Sarah Roemer made her film debut with Wristcutters: A Love Story and The Grudge 2 in 2006. She gained recognition for her performances as Leila Buchanan in the NBC series The Event and Avery Sharp in the action-thriller series Chosen.

