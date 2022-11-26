A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe cast list: Rachel Boston, Victor Webster, and others to star in Hallmark holiday movie

Hallmark has another holiday movie, titled A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe, coming out on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT. The film revolves around something integral to the festive season: Cookies.

With an exciting cast led by Rachel Boston and Victor Webster, the film follows a woman who goes all-out to save her late grandmother's crippled cookie business. The official synopsis of A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe, as per Hallmark, reads:

"Annie Cooper is trying to keep her late grandmother's struggling cookie company afloat, but when the secret recipe is stolen during their Christmas party, that task becomes tougher. She teams up with Sam, a local baker, to try and recreate the recipe, and as the two work side by side, they start to learn they go together like milk and cookies."

Rachel Boston as Anne

Known for her roles in TV shows and films such as NBC's American Dreams, CBS' SEAL Team, The Ex List, Showtime's Kidding, ABC's The Good Doctor, 500 Days of Summer, and Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, among others, Boston was drawn towards acting after performing in church musicals as a child.

Rachel Boston will be seen as Annie Cooper, a woman who takes up the challenge of reviving her late grandmother's failing cookie company, in A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe.

Victor Webster as Sam

Victor Webster is an actor best known for his roles on NBC's Day of Our Lives, syndicated show Mutant X, WB's Charmed, and Showcase's Continuum. His filmography includes appearances in Bringing Down the House, Must Love Dogs, Surrogates, and Why Did I Get Married? He was also seen taking on the lead role in The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption and The Scorpion King 4: Quest for Power.

Victor Webster will play the role of Sam, a local baker who helps Annie Cooper in her mission, in A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe.

Stephanie Sy as Jillian

With over a decade of experience, Stephanie Sy is an actor who has appeared in shows and films such as Nikola Tesla and the End of the World, Burden of Truth, The Porter, Nobody, Fractured, Breakthrough, Night Hunter, Ruthless Souls, Seance, First Person Shooter, and Orphan: First Kill. Apart from being an actor, Sy has also directed six episodes of the upcoming series DJ Burnt Brannock.

Stephanie will be seen as stepping into the shoes of Jillian in A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe.

John B. Lowe as Arthur

John Lowe is an actor who has been in the industry for over 30 years and has worked in theater, film, and television productions. He has appeared in films and TV shows such as The Butterfly Effect, Cashing In, Tiny Plastic Men, Skymed, and many more. He has also directed short films such as Windows of White, With a B, A Fly Flew Over, and W(or)K, some of which won awards.

John Lowe will be seen as Arthur in A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe.

Apart from the actors mentioned above, the following artists will be seen in supporting roles in the upcoming film:

Averie Peters as Bella

Erik Athavale as Calvin Brar

Brandon McEwan as Phil

Dylan McEwan as Ned

Dan De Jaeger as Frank

Produced by Christmas Catastrophe Pictures Inc, A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe is set to air exclusively on Hallmark on Sunday, November 27, 2022.

