Hallmark's latest holiday film, #Xmas, will air on Friday, November 25, 2022. The movie revolves around a young woman who gets into a social media competition, following which she decides to pose as a noted influencer. Here's the official synopsis of the film, as per Crown Media Press:

''When interior designer, Jen, is selected for a social media competition for a design brand, she poses as an influencer with her best friend playing her husband and her nephew as her baby.''

The film stars Clare Bowen, Brant Daugherty, and many others, in key roles. The movie is directed by Heather Hawthorn-Doyle from a teleplay by Emily Baer and Joie Botkin.

Hallmark's #Xmas cast: Clare Bowen and others star in new holiday flick

1) Clare Bowen as Jen

Clare Bowen plays the lead role as Jen in #Xmas. Jen poses as a popular social media influencer to take part in the competition. Bowen looks quite charming and effortless in the film's sneak peek, and fans can look forward to an impressive performance from her in the movie.

Apart from #Xmas, Clare Bowen is best known for starring in the popular series, Nashville. Her other acting credits include Hungry Ghosts, Sand Dollar Cove, and Home and Away, to name a few.

2) Brant Daugherty as Max

Actor Brant Daugherty dons the role of Max in the upcoming Hallmark flick. The actor appeared briefly in the film's sneak peek, but is expected to play a key role in the storyline. Not many other details about his role are known at this point.

As an actor, Daugherty has been a part of films and shows like Days of Our Lives, Pretty Little Liars, and Just For The Summer, to name a few.

3) Anna Van Hooft as Ali

Anna Van Hooft appears in the role of Ali in #Xmas. Apart from that, details about her role are currently being kept under tight wraps. Van Hooft has previously been featured in A Christmas Miracle, Til Ex Do Us Part, Love, Once and Always, and many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the new holiday film also stars several other actors in important supporting/minor roles, including:

Karen Kruper as Liz

Sebastian Stewart as Charlie

Lillian Doucet-Roche as Zoe

Greg Kean as Pete

Matt Clarke as Brad

Preston James Rocha as Baby Reed

William MacDonald as Jack

Donia Kash as Alex

Hallmark Channel dropped an official sneak peek of the film on November 19, which showed protagonist Jen and her friend trying to find a way to get into the social media competition. The conversation depicted in the clip implied that Jen eventually decided to pose as a popular social media influencer.

Based on the preview and synopsis, fans can expect another hilarious and entertaining Christmas movie from Hallmark similar in tone to My Southern Family Christmas and When I Think of Christmas.

You can watch the upcoming Christmas movie, #Xmas, on Hallmark Channel on Friday, November 25, 2022, at 6 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes