Hallmark's new holiday film, My Southern Family Christmas, is set to air on the channel on Thursday, November 24, 2022. The movie revolves around a journalist who sets out to cover a Christmas story in Louisiana, wherein she unexpectedly meets her estranged father. Here's the official synopsis of the movie, as per Hallmark Channel:

''When invited to cover a Pere Noel Christmas celebration in Louisiana, Campbell, a journalist meets her estranged father and his new family for the first time.''

The movie features Jaicy Elliot and Ryan Rottman in the lead roles, along with many others playing key supporting roles. My Southern Family Christmas is helmed by Emily Moss Wilson and written by Wilson and Alys Murray.

Hallmark's My Southern Family Christmas cast: Jaicy Elliot and others promise a heartwarming watch

1) Jaicy Elliot as Campbell Wallace

My Southern Family Christmas stars Jaicy Elliot in the lead role as a journalist named Campbell Wallace. Elliot looks charming in the film's official preview as she convincingly portrays her character's numerous conflicting emotions and thoughts. Fans can expect a memorable performance from the actress.

Apart from My Southern Family Christmas, Elliot is known for her performance in Romance in Style, wherein she played the role of Ella. She's also appeared in Grey's Anatomy and Station 19.

2) Ryan Rottman as Jackson Shepherd

Actor Ryan Rottman portrays the character of Jackson Shepherd in the upcoming Hallmark holiday movie. Rottman appears briefly in the movie's preview, and although not many details about his character are known at this point, viewers can expect him to play a crucial role in the story. The actor has previously appeared in various films like Christmas for Keeps, Christmas Wonderland, Sister of the Bride, Billionaire Boys Club, and many more.

3) Brian McNamara as Gary Wallace

Brian McNamara dons the role of Gary Wallace in My Southern Family Christmas. McNamara appears in the film's preview, and although not many details about his role are revealed, based on the trailer, it seems like McNamara plays Elliot's father in the movie. Brian McNamara is best known for starring in films like Christmas in Louisiana, Hometown Christmas, and The Wedding Do Over, to name a few.

Apart from the actors mentioned above, the movie features several others in prominent supporting/key roles, including:

Moira Kelly as Jennifer Bergeron

Anniston Almond as Amelia

Adeleine Jubilee Whittle as Mary Margaret

Katie Hughey as Sarah Wallace

Gralen Banks as Mayor Thomas

Samantha Smith as Mary

Sarah Fisher as a Journalist

Bruce Campbell as Everett Bergeron

The official preview for My Southern Family offers a peek into protagonist Campbell's life as she goes to Louisiana for a work project and ends up unexpectedly meeting her estranged father.

The preview clearly establishes the plot, but ensures not to give away too many crucial details that could potentially ruin the viewing experience for fans. Based on the preview, fans can look forward to a warm and lighthearted Christmas movie that explores themes of family and romance, among other things.

You can watch My Southern Family Christmas on Hallmark Channel on Thursday, November 24, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes