“A clear message from God”: Video of Christ the Redeemer getting struck by lightning in Brazil leaves netizens awestruck

A video showing a bolt of lightning striking Brazil's iconic Christ the Redeemer statue has been making the rounds on social media. The netizens are going gaga over a video of a lightning strike hitting the head of a religious monument. Photographer Fernando Braga recorded the video on February 10, 2023, when it all took place.

On social media, many people have watched videos of the lightning wave and commented on the magical sight. One user also called it:

“A clear message from God”

It is being reported that such an instance of a lightning bolt striking the statue has happened only thrice in the past 15 years, and this is what makes it all the more iconic.

“Does it mean anything?”: Social media users share reactions after the Christ the Redeemer lightning video astonishes the world

Pictures of lightning striking Christ the Redeemer have spread on social media faster than the speed of light itself. Many people are questioning whether the lightning meant something. Others are seen appreciating the photographer and the timing of the video and pictures taken.

Red Pill News @RedPillReporter

The pictures were captured by Braga, a photographer who has taken several pictures of Christ the Redeemer from different angles and lighting. With the sun right next to Christ the Redeemer, to the plane right in front of it, the photographer has many pictures of the statue on his Instagram feed.

Religious viewers noticed that this was the third lightning incident in the past 15 years

As lightning struck right through the head of Christ the Redeemer statue, religious viewers noted how it was the third time a similar instance had happened in the last 15 years. A similar lightning incident occurred back in January 2014. The Christ the Redeemer statue was damaged at the time because the thumb of the structure needed to be fixed.

This time, however, there has been no damage to the statue. At the same time, experts suggest that since the monument overlooks Rio, this could be a major reason why an unusual amount of lightning hits the statue.

The historical site receives nearly 2 million visitors each year. At the same time, the statue, which stands more than 2,000 feet above Rio on top of Corcovado Hill, was named one of the seven wonders of the world back in 2007. Furthermore, the statue is unique in that it is made up of 700 tons of reinforced concrete.

Furthermore, created by French sculptor Paul Landowski and built by Brazilian engineer Heitor da Silva Costa, the statue was constructed between 1922 and 1931. Being 98 feet in height, it is a symbol of Christianity all over the globe.

However, when it was being made, the idea of creating the statue was much different from how it ultimately looked. This is because it was intended for Christ to be holding a globe in one hand and a cross in the other rather than two open arms. At the same time, the construction of the iconic statue cost more than $250,000.

