Minecraft Redditor finishes impressive holy statue

With the sole exception of circular objects, nearly anything can be built in Minecraft. In fact, circular objects can also be replicated, though not in perfect, spherical form. The list of buildings, objects, and more that can be built accurately in the game have almost no end.

Statues are something that many players like to build. These are often statues of their favorite characters from other media. In fact, the official Nintendo x Minecraft world that comes with a Nintendo Switch version of the game has a statue of Mario in it.

One Minecraft Redditor decided to shoot for the heavens (quite literally) when building their latest statue. They shared the build to the subreddit and called it their version of Christ the Redeemer.

Minecraft Redditor creates stunning recreation of Jesus statue

Christ the Redeemer is one of the most popular statues of all time. The Thinker, Statue of Liberty, and Christ the Redeemer are among the most notable statues that have ever been constructed.

The statue was created by French sculptor Paul Landowski. It was designed by Brazilian engineer Heitor da Silva Costa and artist Carlos Oswald. They worked in collaboration with French engineer Albert Caquot. A Romanian sculptor named Gheorghe Leonida fashioned the face, making the construction of the statue a truly collaborative effort.

Christ the Redeemer (Image via Encyclopedia Britannica)

What's interesting about this is that so many people from different walks of life came together in a collaborative effort to fashion this statue. Ironically enough, this is also the case for the Minecraft version of Christ the Redeemer.

Usually, players just set out to make what they want by themselves. However, this Redditor shared the creation and made sure to mention that there was more than one builder. It seems to be true that multiple collaborators are required for most iconic projects.

The fact that these Minecraft players built the statue together just makes it a full-circle moment. The build is good, but so is the fact that it perfectly mirrored the real world in more ways than one.

The build on its own is great, though. The statue is well-done and has a lot of detail. It's 3D, so it requires depth and a lot more blocks. The model does not disappoint, and the final render is strikingly familiar.

Along with scores of positive comments, the community has given this post a whopping 15.2 thousand upvotes in just 10 hours.

