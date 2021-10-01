How to download Minecraft Dungeons on Nintendo Switch 

Minecraft Dungeons, the hit dungeon crawler game from Mojang, is available on most gaming platforms, and that includes Nintendo Switch. Most Switch users have one for the Nintendo exclusive games, but both Minecraft and Minecraft Dungeons are available on it and are pretty successful.

Minecraft Dungeons works just as well on any platform and Nintendo Switch games typically require less space than other consoles, so there's a real benefit to getting it on there. Here's how to do it.

Downloading Minecraft Dungeons for Nintendo Switch

There are two main ways to buy Switch games, the same as other consoles. Most consoles have nearly phased out physical copies of games and have severely favored digital copies.

However, Nintendo Switch is one of the few gaming platforms that still prominently features the physical copy. Switch cartridges are roughly as popular as their digital counterparts, but either way there are two ways to get Minecraft Dungeons.

The first is to buy the physical copy. It can be found at retailers where games are sold like Walmart, Best Buy, Gamestop, Target, etc. It retails anywhere from about $30 to $40.

Minecraft Dungeons is available on most gaming platforms like Switch (Image via Nintendo)

Players can get a copy of Minecraft Dungeons and insert it into their Switch and there may be a short download that has to occur (much shorter than the digital time though). If not, they can play immediately.

The other method is through the Nintendo eShop. Players can follow these steps to download:

Turn on the Nintendo Switch

Open the eShop

Go to search and search for Minecraft Dungeons

Click the game and click purchase

Insert card information or select a payment option that has been saved

Proceed through and it will send you back to the eShop

Minecraft Dungeons will be downloading if there is space

Players may click the app to see how much time is left to download it

Play and have fun

