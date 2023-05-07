A-COLD-WALL* x Converse Aeon Active CX "Carbon" sneakers:  Where to get, release date, price, and more explored

Converse is collaborating with the Samuel Ross-founded streetwear fashion label A-COLD-WALL* to release a brand new makeover upon the Aeon Active CX sneaker model. The latest makeover to appear over the Aeon Active CX sneakers is a "Carbon" makeover.

Debuted originally in April 2022, the two labels will be releasing the colorway of the popular sneakers in unisex sizes with a low-top construct. The pair is slated to be released via the official e-commerce site of Converse, END. Clothing, Foot District, and more on May 9, 2023.

The upcoming A-COLD-WALL* x Converse Aeon Active "Carbon" sneakers are clad in a dark color scheme

The Masachusetts-based footwear label Converse is well known for its collaborative roster of partners, including the Rick Owens-founded DRKSHDW, Tyler, the Creator's Golf Wang, Devin Booker, Liverpool FC, and Samuel Ross-founded A-COLD-WALL*. The last name on the list is renewing its partnership by re-releasing the popular and hit Aeon Active CX silhouette.

After previously collaborating on multiple sneaker models such as Chuck 70 makeovers and Sponge Crater sneakers, the dynamic duo is gearing up to re-releasing the popular Aeon Active CX silhouette. The official site of the footwear label introduces the collaborative shoe as follows:

"The future of comfort is active. Blending the conceptual lens of A-COLD-WALL* and game-changing Converse CX technology, the limited-edition Aeon Active CX is built for forward progress. The unique stretch bootie construction and exaggerated heel kick creates smooth ease of entry."

The site further provides the details of the collaborative shoe, writing:

"Suede and leather overlays with rounded lines integrate classic Converse DNA into the future-forward design. Through a bold color combination, subversive graphic language and translucent outsole, Samuel Ross applies his distinct aesthetic to this new, convention-breaking silhouette."

The two labels previously launched the shoe in a black and green apple color scheme. Now, they are revealing another robust dark makeover in black and grey hues. The shoe envisions the future of running shoes. Other than overall dark color scheme, the shoe also boasts a few pops of silver hue, which is injected upon the upper to give a reflective functionality to the model alongside co-branded details.

The shoe features multiple details, including a CX sole unit in the south. The CX sole is clad in a muted look that contrasts with the addition of a light grey touch upon the bottom of the mid-foot section. The outsoles of the sneakers come in a dark green color, which is given a semi-translucent touch. The outsole maintains traction at the forefoot and contributes to the futuristic aesthetic of the sneaker.

Branding details are added upon the mid-panels of the tongues, the asymmetrical tongues, exaggerated kick-heel, and the signature lightweight Crater Foam sole unit. The collaborative pair is slated to be launched via the official e-commerce site of END. Clothing, Foot District, and others, on May 9, 2023, at a retail price of $160.

Other than the A-COLD-WALL* x Converse Aeon Active CX "Carbon" sneakers, the duo is also planning to release two new makeovers, i.e., "Marine" and "Redox" in June 2023.

