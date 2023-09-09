A-COLD-WALL x Nike Air Max Plus "Onyx" sneakers: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored

A-COLD-WALL x Nike Air Max Plus "Onyx" sneakers join the list of collaborations pumped out by Samuel Ross's label A-COLD-WALL (ACW). Eager sneakerheads are always on the lookout for new drops. Joining the recent stream of innovative releases, the collaborative effort by ACW and Nike is sure to impress many.

When two industry titans like A-COLD-WALL and Nike join forces, the result is bound to captivate. The energy, creativity, and sheer genius of such collaborations set a new benchmark in sneaker design, ensuring fans and fashionistas are always on their toes, eagerly awaiting the next big release.

Launching on September 21, the A-COLD-WALL x Nike Air Max Plus "Onyx" sneakers will be up for grabs on ACW's online platform. But that's not the only place to get your hands on them. Select Nike Sportswear retailers and Nike.com (SNKRS) will also be part of the limited launch.

A-COLD-WALL x Nike Air Max Plus "Onyx" sneakers will be sold at $220 USD

Recent years have seen a huge number of collaborative endeavors between high-end fashion houses and sportswear titans. Fresh off the back of several collaborations with Converse, A-COLD-WALL has now redirected its creative energy towards its alliance with Nike.

Introducing two new monochromatic colorways of the Air Max Plus, one sports a sleek "Black" while the other dazzles in a "Platinum Tint" finish.

Gone is the traditional mesh exterior, replaced with a premium leather construction, although mesh still finds its home on the inner lining. A standout feature is the plastic TPU overlays, which have been seamlessly incorporated into the shoe, enhancing its luxurious feel.

Fans of branding won't be disappointed either. "ACW" insignia prominently adorns the tongues, shank plate, insoles, and heels. However, Nike ensures its signature "TN" branding remains untouched, seen at the back and beneath the shoe. And for those who appreciate the finer details, the footwear will be available in men’s sizes and nestled within exclusive co-branded packaging.

The spotlight is now on the highly anticipated A-COLD-WALL x Nike Air Max Plus "Onyx" sneakers. As fashion and function continue to merge, collaborations between iconic brands unlock limitless possibilities within the footwear industry.

Looking further into history, Nike, since its inception, has always been about pushing boundaries. Founded in 1964 by Bill Bowerman and Phil Knight, the brand has seen a multitude of collaborations over the decades. From athletes to artists to high-end designers, Nike's adaptability and commitment to innovation have made such partnerships both possible and successful.

The A-COLD-WALL x Nike Air Max Plus "Onyx" sneakers are not just another pair of shoes. They exude creativity, teamwork, and the unwavering spirit of two brands that never settle for mediocrity.

With a rich heritage from Nike and fresh innovation from A-COLD-WALL, these sneakers are bound to be a must-have for enthusiasts and casual wearers alike. Don't miss out on this premium footwear experience this fall!