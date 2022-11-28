"A delight to watch'': Wednesday fans ship Enid X Wednesday

Fans of Netflix's latest horror-comedy series, Wednesday, have already begun creating ships of the show characters and the favorite is Wednesday and Enid. Viewers have been shipping eerie and gothic Wednesday Addams with her upbeat, colorful and extroverted roommate Enid Sinclair.

Enid (Emma Myers) and Addams (Jenny Ortega) become roommates after the latter joins the Nevermore Academy. A werewolf with a bubbly character, Enid introduces her roommate to the people and the gossip at their school. While they have nothing in common, since Enid is a social butterfly, she quickly ropes Wednesday into life at the academy and despite Addams' denied, the two become friends.

Viewers of the show loved the two girls' contrasting personalities and their blooming friendship. Needless to say, several people are shipping their dynamics and calling it a "delight to watch."

alee @lischaeng i love Enid and Wednesday's dynamic its fr a delight to watch i love Enid and Wednesday's dynamic its fr a delight to watch

They have also flooded Twitter and Instagram with clips from the show, discussing their favorite "Wenclair" moments. "Wenclair" is the ship name that fans have given Wednesday and Enid.

Excited fans take to Twitter to show their love for Wednesday and Enid's friendship

As soon as they watched the show, which began airing on Netflix on November 23, 2022, viewers loved the two teens' dynamic and friendship. All of their wishes to see the gothic teen show some emotion towards her werewolf roommate came true in the last episode.

Towards the end of the episode, titled, A Murder of Woes, Addams and Sinclair give each other a hug after a fight with the monster is over. While it may not seem like a great or pivotal moment, given Addams' dislike for hugs, it was a great moment in the two girls' friendship.

Fans took to Twitter to call Wednesday a "softie" and to say that Enid was probably one of the few people who could get the former to become emotional.

#wenclair #wednesdaynetflix It was the second time someone made Wednesday SO emotional.1. Thing2. EnidNot Tyler, not Xavier.ENID'S HUG It was the second time someone made Wednesday SO emotional.1. Thing2. EnidNot Tyler, not Xavier.ENID'S HUG#wenclair #wednesdaynetflix https://t.co/layqOpmitb

jol wednesday spoilers @luvsicktheorist the look wednesday gives enid before pulling her back in means everything to me like there is LAYERS to this the look wednesday gives enid before pulling her back in means everything to me like there is LAYERS to this https://t.co/m9z3xSlhh6

#wenclair #wednesdaynetflix enid is the only one who can tease wednesday and live to tell the tale enid is the only one who can tease wednesday and live to tell the tale #wenclair #wednesdaynetflix https://t.co/C17DPW9LnA

moth? 👾 @mothquestionmrk i find it funny that tyler and xavier could literally die in front of wednesday and she'd be like "oh shit the floor is gonna get dirty" but she gets into one argument with enid and it breaks her. i find it funny that tyler and xavier could literally die in front of wednesday and she'd be like "oh shit the floor is gonna get dirty" but she gets into one argument with enid and it breaks her.

Not only do fans have a name for the two, but people even believe that they are perfect for each other. The first season of the series ended with them being close friends, much to fans' delight.

The show is currently one of the most popular shows on Netflix, not only because of the character it is based on but also because it was directed by Tim Burton. Burton is known for directing films like The Nightmare Before Christmas, Bettlejuice, and Edward Scissorhands, among others.

daily wenclair @dailywencIair the way wednesday came up with excuses not to wear her snood to avoid directly hurting enid’s feelings. the way wednesday came up with excuses not to wear her snood to avoid directly hurting enid’s feelings. https://t.co/dLEqZQJvlF

#1 Emma Myers fan @bandagedblair wednesday smiling bc she successfully roped enid into her investigation and enid smiling bc she thinks they’re having a girls night wednesday smiling bc she successfully roped enid into her investigation and enid smiling bc she thinks they’re having a girls night😭 https://t.co/aB4BSLoc7q

☾ wenclair’s #1 believer ✹ @thinkingofjenna the first thing enid asks is “where’s wednesday”, and the fear in her eyes when she thought wednesday was gone, the way she RAN towards wednesday and tackled her into a hug, the way they both cling onto each other like their life depended it on, this is everything to me the first thing enid asks is “where’s wednesday”, and the fear in her eyes when she thought wednesday was gone, the way she RAN towards wednesday and tackled her into a hug, the way they both cling onto each other like their life depended it on, this is everything to me https://t.co/z3fc7GxVdD

#wednesdayspoilers Enid trying to make Wednesday jealous using Yoko is canon can you believe it Enid trying to make Wednesday jealous using Yoko is canon can you believe it#wednesdayspoilers https://t.co/Li5XyaspE7

amber ⚢ WEDNESDAY SPOILERS @AMBERFRMNN wednesday had always enjoyed solitude and being alone until enid yelled at her and left, enid was her breaking point wednesday had always enjoyed solitude and being alone until enid yelled at her and left, enid was her breaking point https://t.co/TPoXGY3N9f

Jenna Ortega speaks about the challenges of the role

Jenna Ortega, who plays the titular role in the Netflix series, spoke to NME about the challenges she faced while playing the character of the gothic teen. She said that while there were challenges while giving the character a new twist, it wasn't often that "you get the opportunity to play such an iconic character."

The 20-year-old added that she was delighted at the Hispanic heritage she was able to bring into the role. She stated that it was a "wonderful" and "cool decision" by Netflix to make the titular character Hispanic. Jenna noted:

“I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to [give something back to] young girls that look like me because it was definitely harder growing up [without so many on-screen role models].”

The series also stars Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Luis Guzmán as her husband Gomez Addams, and Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams. It also has Gwendoline Christie as Larissa Weems as the principal of Nevermore Academy and Christina Ricci as Marilyn Thornhill.

Wednesday is available on Netflix for streaming now.

