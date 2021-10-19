"A disaster": Kanye West hilariously trolled over new hairstyle 

Billionaire rapper Kanye West has been in recent headlines for multiple reasons amidst his ongoing divorce from Kim Kardashian. Kanye had appeared wearing several types of masks during the release of his latest album Donda. His estranged wife Kim seemingly reciprocated this gesture during the New York Fashion week and Met Gala 2021.

The 44-year-old rapper also recently filed to officially shorten his name to 'Ye'. On Monday, October 18, the singer-songwriter was finally granted permission to change his name by the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles.

On Tuesday, Ye, aka Kanye Omari West posted a new haircut after his name was changed to Ye.

Here's how Kanye "Ye" West was trolled for his new and eccentric hairstyle

Several Twitteratis mocked Kanye West's new hairstyle, which mimicked bald patches on the head. Many joked that the rapper let his 8-year-old daughter cut his hair.

flexibleNERD📚👓 @ramsNTSOANE I wonder how did Kanye West explain that haircut to his barber or whoever cuts his hair I wonder how did Kanye West explain that haircut to his barber or whoever cuts his hair

Finn🇮🇸 @IcecoldMartial @PhotosOfKanye @kanyewest okay but why his hair off the grid like that ?? @PhotosOfKanye @kanyewest okay but why his hair off the grid like that ??

Astra Znegro @TheBlack_Obiwan When the Aliens who make crop circles see #KanyeWest hair cut off When the Aliens who make crop circles see #KanyeWest hair cut off https://t.co/scWYv5AySQ

A Real $moove Production @1RealSmoove Whoever is responsible for cutting Kanye West hair is not seeing heaven Whoever is responsible for cutting Kanye West hair is not seeing heaven https://t.co/5A0bkctr1p

Mhlalukwana @Imsollyntuli Maybe there was loadshedding while Kanye West was doing his hair ko salon 💇😭😂 Maybe there was loadshedding while Kanye West was doing his hair ko salon 💇😭😂

The Monster ♊️♠️ @marlelowry Kanye West hair cut is giving me Brittany Spears shaved head umbrella incident🤔 Kanye West hair cut is giving me Brittany Spears shaved head umbrella incident🤔

Josh Tyndall @Sol_Chaos @PhotosOfKanye @kanyewest I forreal feel like he just burned his hair when he lit himself on fire for donda and he left it like that @PhotosOfKanye @kanyewest I forreal feel like he just burned his hair when he lit himself on fire for donda and he left it like that

While on his Instagram post's comment, Kid Trunks jokingly said,

"all right, I'm getting you Bosley [hair transplant] for men on Christmas Day, don't worry."

Before the Yeezy founder confirmed his new hairstyle, fans spotted Kanye in Europe sporting a new hairdo.

Kanye West's weird behavior over the last few weeks

Before Donda's official release, Kanye held a listening party at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The event was sold out. However, after the event ended, Kanye West apparently refused to leave the stadium, and he started working on his album from there.

According to one of the rapper's associates, Kanye stayed in a one-room unit while working on his tenth album.

After Donda's event at Georgia, Atlanta, Kanye West sported multiple masks with a high creep factor. On October 16, the rapper attended the luxurious wedding of D'Estree founder Geraldine Guiotte and Tiffany & Co. EVP Alexander Arnault in Venice.

He performed his songs like Runaway and Flashing Lights in front of several esteemed guests like Jay-Z and Beyoncé. The Atlanta native was spotted at the Venice airport sporting a creepy white mask that resembled a bald caucasian.

West's recent appearances wearing several different masks have spawned speculation amongst followers that the rapper could be making a political statement. A Twitter user also pointed out how the masks were either white or black, suggesting an undertone to address racism.

Even his new hairstyle is deemed by several to have a deeper meaning and message behind it.

