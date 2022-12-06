"A great person who truly loved the USA": Kirstie Alley political views explored as Donald Trump pays tribute

Former American president Donald Trump paid tribute to Kirstie Alley after she passed away at the age of 71.

On December 5, the 76-year-old politician took to his social media handle, Truth Social, and remembered the actress, who died after a brief battle with cancer. According to The Independent, the former President called Kirstie a great person who "truly loved the USA" and added that the actress will be missed.

Screenshot of Donald Trump paying tribute to the late Kirstie Alley on Truth Social. (Image via The Independent)

Before her death, Kirstie Alley's political inclinations were pretty much the same as Donald Trump as she openly supported the Republican party on social media.

Kirstie Alley's support for Donald Trump made her a Hollywood pariah

Kirstie Alley was vocal about facing backlash over her political inclinations, which were not the same as several fans and Hollywood celebrities.

In the 2016 presidential election, Alley voted for Donald Trump and one of his supporters after initially stating she would not be casting a vote for Hillary Clinton.

"HELLO BOYS! this is my formal endorsement of @realDonaldTrump & I'm a woman! (last I checked) And Rudy, U R amazing!"

In October of that year, Kirste Alley renounced her endorsement for the Republican party contestants stating she did not like the election. However, she later confirmed that she did vote for Trump.

In October 2020, she once again tweeted her support for Donald Trump, confirming that her 2016 vote given to him as well.

Kirstie Alley @kirstiealley I’m voting for @realDonaldTrump because he’s NOT a politician. I voted for him 4 years ago for this reason and shall vote for him again for this reason. He gets things done quickly and he will turn the economy around quickly. There you have it folks there you have it🙄 I’m voting for @realDonaldTrump because he’s NOT a politician. I voted for him 4 years ago for this reason and shall vote for him again for this reason. He gets things done quickly and he will turn the economy around quickly. There you have it folks there you have it🙄

While appearing on Fox Nation’s Tucker Carlson Today in 2021, Kirste Alley revealed that she was asked to keep her political views to herself. However, she said that she took the risk and was facing its ramifications. The actress added that when people told her that she was brave, she'd say that she believed that she was stupid.

She reasoned it as:

“Because honestly… it is a real blackb**ling situation. It’s so strange to me because artists are free-thinkers, for the most part.”

Alley claimed that in Hollywood, people "can be cooking meth and sleeping with h**kers," but if they openly support conservatives, it becomes a problem.

While her political inclinations were towards Republicans, Alley revealed that previously voted for Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012. However, after her switch, several peers turned their backs on her.

She stated that before the revelation, there were several celebrities following her on Twitter, but after, she believed she only had three celebrities following her. Alley said that she was the same person who voted for Obama twice and added:

“And I’m like, ‘Oh, so you liked me when I voted for Obama, and now you’re this?'"

After making her statements on Tucker Carlson's show, Donald Trump acknowledged Alley's support. He said that he really appreciated her move and called her strong and smart.

Twitter reactions on Kirstie Alley's death

After Kirstie Alley passed away, Twitterati paid tribute to the Cheers star but also mentioned that she supported Donald Trump and was involved in the Church of Scientology.

However, users mostly remembered her for her contribution to the entertainment industry.

Kimberley Johnson 🇺🇦 @AuthorKimberley I'm sorry to hear Kirstie Alley has died. She was a Trump supporter and she blocked me, so we were not on the same page politically but that woman was immensely talented, hysterically funny and I'm grateful for her unforgettable contribution to entertainment. RIP. I'm sorry to hear Kirstie Alley has died. She was a Trump supporter and she blocked me, so we were not on the same page politically but that woman was immensely talented, hysterically funny and I'm grateful for her unforgettable contribution to entertainment. RIP.

TEAM USA 🇺🇸 @__TEAM_USA Kirstie Alley loved America and loved Trump. She rejected Wokeness and was one of the few actors in Hollywood brave enough to speak out during COVID.



Rest in Peace Kirstie Alley. Kirstie Alley loved America and loved Trump. She rejected Wokeness and was one of the few actors in Hollywood brave enough to speak out during COVID.Rest in Peace Kirstie Alley.

Nick Adams (Alpha Male) @NickAdamsinUSA Hollywood lost one of their brightest shining stars today with the tragic passing of Kirstie Alley.



Kirstie loved her country and President Trump, and she will always be remembered for her award winning role in Cheers.



Rest in Peace. America will never be the same. Hollywood lost one of their brightest shining stars today with the tragic passing of Kirstie Alley.Kirstie loved her country and President Trump, and she will always be remembered for her award winning role in Cheers.Rest in Peace. America will never be the same.

Shwax @Shwax I actually feel bad that Kirstie Alley will be remembered more for being a Scientologist nutjob and Trump apologist, and as someone who publicly battled with her weight and body image, instead of all the wonderful films she worked on in the late 80s and early 90s. I actually feel bad that Kirstie Alley will be remembered more for being a Scientologist nutjob and Trump apologist, and as someone who publicly battled with her weight and body image, instead of all the wonderful films she worked on in the late 80s and early 90s.

John Fugelsang @JohnFugelsang Kirstie Alley is a wonderful actor who was always kind to me; even when she went full-Trump she never unfollowed me here & she always stayed friendly.



She should've gotten an Oscar nomination for 1 hilarious scene as an enraged therapist in Woody Allen's "Deconstructing Harry." Kirstie Alley is a wonderful actor who was always kind to me; even when she went full-Trump she never unfollowed me here & she always stayed friendly.She should've gotten an Oscar nomination for 1 hilarious scene as an enraged therapist in Woody Allen's "Deconstructing Harry." https://t.co/2XH2XDqfgd

toastloop @toastloop My condolences to Kirstie Alley’s friends and families. However I refuse to not criticize her just because of her passing. She voted for Trump twice and supported Scientology. She made those choices and deserves to be criticized, in life and in death. My condolences to Kirstie Alley’s friends and families. However I refuse to not criticize her just because of her passing. She voted for Trump twice and supported Scientology. She made those choices and deserves to be criticized, in life and in death.

Freedom 𝚂𝚝𝚘𝚛𝚖 🇨🇦 @EuphoriaStorm Sad to hear about the passing of Kirstie Alley. She was fierce, funny, loved Trump, rejected wokeness and really spoke out during the covid nonsense. Cancer sucks. Rest well Sad to hear about the passing of Kirstie Alley. She was fierce, funny, loved Trump, rejected wokeness and really spoke out during the covid nonsense. Cancer sucks. Rest well https://t.co/N2lSaWHoZS

As mentioned earlier, Kirstie Alley passed away on December 5 after a brief battle with cancer. The news was announced by her two children, William True and Lillie, on social media.

