"A great person who truly loved the USA": Kirstie Alley political views explored as Donald Trump pays tribute

Former American president Donald Trump paid tribute to Kirstie Alley after she passed away at the age of 71.
On December 5, the 76-year-old politician took to his social media handle, Truth Social, and remembered the actress, who died after a brief battle with cancer. According to The Independent, the former President called Kirstie a great person who "truly loved the USA" and added that the actress will be missed.
Before her death, Kirstie Alley's political inclinations were pretty much the same as Donald Trump as she openly supported the Republican party on social media.
Kirstie Alley's support for Donald Trump made her a Hollywood pariah
Kirstie Alley was vocal about facing backlash over her political inclinations, which were not the same as several fans and Hollywood celebrities.
In the 2016 presidential election, Alley voted for Donald Trump and one of his supporters after initially stating she would not be casting a vote for Hillary Clinton.
"HELLO BOYS! this is my formal endorsement of @realDonaldTrump & I'm a woman! (last I checked) And Rudy, U R amazing!"
In October of that year, Kirste Alley renounced her endorsement for the Republican party contestants stating she did not like the election. However, she later confirmed that she did vote for Trump.
In October 2020, she once again tweeted her support for Donald Trump, confirming that her 2016 vote given to him as well.
While appearing on Fox Nation’s Tucker Carlson Today in 2021, Kirste Alley revealed that she was asked to keep her political views to herself. However, she said that she took the risk and was facing its ramifications. The actress added that when people told her that she was brave, she'd say that she believed that she was stupid.
She reasoned it as:
“Because honestly… it is a real blackb**ling situation. It’s so strange to me because artists are free-thinkers, for the most part.”
Alley claimed that in Hollywood, people "can be cooking meth and sleeping with h**kers," but if they openly support conservatives, it becomes a problem.
While her political inclinations were towards Republicans, Alley revealed that previously voted for Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012. However, after her switch, several peers turned their backs on her.
She stated that before the revelation, there were several celebrities following her on Twitter, but after, she believed she only had three celebrities following her. Alley said that she was the same person who voted for Obama twice and added:
“And I’m like, ‘Oh, so you liked me when I voted for Obama, and now you’re this?'"
After making her statements on Tucker Carlson's show, Donald Trump acknowledged Alley's support. He said that he really appreciated her move and called her strong and smart.
Twitter reactions on Kirstie Alley's death
After Kirstie Alley passed away, Twitterati paid tribute to the Cheers star but also mentioned that she supported Donald Trump and was involved in the Church of Scientology.
However, users mostly remembered her for her contribution to the entertainment industry.
As mentioned earlier, Kirstie Alley passed away on December 5 after a brief battle with cancer. The news was announced by her two children, William True and Lillie, on social media.