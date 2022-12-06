American actress Kirstie Alley, who was best known for starring in NBC's comedy series Cheers, passed away on December 5, 2022, at the age of 71. As per the family statement, she succumbed to her battle with cancer.

The news was confirmed on social media by Alley's two children, True and Lillie Parker, who stated that the star had "recently discovered" her diagnosis.

On the personal front, Kirstie Alley was married twice for lengthy periods of time, but was also romantically linked to her co-stars. She was first married to Bob Alley from 1970 to 1977. She later married Parker Stevenson in 1993, before the two separated in 1997.

Alley and Stevenson adopted True and Lillie in 1992 and 1995, respectively.

All you need to know about Kirstie Alley's two husbands

Bob Alley

Kirstie Alley first tied the knot with her high-school lover, Bob Alley, in 1970. They did not share any biological children.

In 2012, while promoting her book The Art of Men (I Prefer Mine al Dente), the Look Who's Talking actress admitted to seeing someone else while she was still married to Bob. While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Alley noted having only "kissed" the other man. She said:

“I didn’t have s*x, but I think it was worse when you fall in love with someone else, when you’re with someone, and you’re plotting and you’re planning. And in my world, in Kirstie world, that meant I had to get a divorce. … It took a long time [to forgive myself] because I was a horrible person, I destroyed my marriage.”

britt 🍁 @brittanysaidwut twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Everyone’s talking about Cheers but my favorite Kirstie Alley movie was Look Who’s Talking with John Travolta 🥺 Everyone’s talking about Cheers but my favorite Kirstie Alley movie was Look Who’s Talking with John Travolta 🥺♥️ twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/dADwR9oEpa

Kirstie Alley and Bob Alley's marriage lasted seven years, after which the duo divorced in 1977.

The It Takes Two actress then moved on, and in 1981, crossed paths with her second husband, actor Parker Stevenson.

Parker Stevenson

Loukia Louka Borrell ☃️❄️🎄 @LoukiaBorrell Kirstie Alley and Parker Stevenson. They used to be married (yes!) and while they were, they played siblings on TV. Can you name the show? Photo by Ron Galella/Getty Kirstie Alley and Parker Stevenson. They used to be married (yes!) and while they were, they played siblings on TV. Can you name the show? Photo by Ron Galella/Getty https://t.co/xYuJAgeh7g

As per Amomama, Kirstie had a crush on Stevenson ever since he starred in the 1972 film, A Separate Peace, as Gene Forrester.

It took some time for the duo to end up together. Stevenson was apparently at a bar with someone and Kirstie Alley was also there with her roommate when she saw him. The two ended up dancing together. They began dating soon after.

Kirstie Alley and Parker Stevenson tied the knot in 1983.

The duo tried to have kids but Alley, unfortunately, suffered a miscarriage. In 1992, they adopted their first child, a son named William True. They adopted a girl named Lillie in 1995.

Both the kids have stayed out of the limelight over the years but were occasionally seen accompanying their parents at red-carpet events.

Kirsten Alley with her kids. (Photo via Getty Images)

Alley and Stevenson were known for throwing lavish parties and spending heavily on their kids.

Links with co-stars and divorce from Stevenson

In her 2012 book, Alley also revealed to have fallen in love with her co-stars John Travolta and Patrick Swayze while she was shooting North and South and Look Who’s Talking, respectively.

She and Parkerson announced their split in 1997, which they stated was not due to infidelity but because they had different goals in life. In a 20/20 interview, the actress admitted that she did not have an affair with her co-stars, and that was not the reason why she left Stevenson. She said:

"Because I feel like when you marry someone you’re supposed to work hard at it, and you’re supposed to make it work.”

𝗧𝗥𝗢𝗬 𝗛𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗘𝗦 @TommySledge Kirstie Alley and John Travolta dancing in 1989’s ‘Look Who's Talking’ will forever live in my mind #RIP Kirstie Alley and John Travolta dancing in 1989’s ‘Look Who's Talking’ will forever live in my mind #RIP https://t.co/ms0QSPbTZL

Speaking about their divorce, Parker Stevenson also stated that Alley was the exact opposite to her, and the fact that they were married for several years was a miracle.

They separated in late 1996 citing irreconcilable differences in their divorce filings.

At the time of her death, Kirstie Alley was single.

Poll : 0 votes