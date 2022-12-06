Was Kirstie Alley a scientologist? Beliefs explored as the actress passes away at 71 

Summer School actress Kirstie Alley has died at the age of 71. The Emmy-winner was battling cancer. Following her passing, her faith in scientology has resurfaced online.

The Look Who’s Talking actress’ family released a statement on Monday. It read:

“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead."

The announcement was made by her children True and Lillie Parker.

Kirstie Alley got her shot to fame in 1987 after debuting as Rebecca Howe on the sixth season of Cheers. She went on to receive a Golden Globe and an Emmy in 1991 for her performance. Since then, she has worked on other projects including Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, Summer School and the Village Of The Damned, among others.

Was Kirstie Alley a member of the Church of Scientology? Actress strongly defended religion

The Wichita, Kansas-native dropped out of college and moved to Los Angeles to build a career in interior design. At the time, she also wished to deepen her burgeoning connection to Scientology. This comes after she battled substance addiction in 1979. She went on to credit Scientology and their treatment program, Narconon, for freeing her from her cocaine addiction.

The Veronica's Closet star's faith in Scientology grew strong after it cured her drug addiction (Image via Getty Images)

In hopes of sharing her faith in the religion with her followers, she teased the release of a tell-all book about Scientology. Speaking about the same, an insider revealed to OK! Magazine:

“Kirstie finds it cathartic to share her experiences. And when she feels like her faith is being judged or questioned, she will take on anyone who comes her way.”

Proving the same, Kirstie Alley got into a feud with former Scientologist Leah Remini, who was on a crusade to take down the religion. She also released an award winning A&E series titled Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath.

Kirstie Alley was a mother of two (Image via Shutterstock)

The duo were initially friends. However, after Remini stopped worshiping the religion, the friendship broke apart.

Taking a jab at Remini, Alley has said in the past:

“I think the most repulsive thing a person can do is attack another person’s faith. So when you decide to blanket statement "Scientology is evil" you are my enemy. I just won’t have people in my life that are like that. I just think it’s really wrong.”

Alley went on to call Remini a “bigot.”

Speaking about the actress’ devotion to the religion, a source told RadarOnline:

“she’s known as Scientology’s unofficial bulldog and the mama bear of the religion. She’ll always stand behind it.”

The actress was married to Parker Stevenson from 1983 until 1997. They adopted two children, William True Stevenson and Lillie Prince Stevenson, during their marriage.

