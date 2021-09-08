Charli D'Amelio under fire after posing with Scientology necklace in viral Frankie Jonas TikTok video

It’s time that young influencers like Charli D'Amelio understand the repercussions of taking part in controversial TikTok trends. The younger D’Amelio sister and several other internet celebrities, including Noah Beck, Lil Huddy, Dixie D’Amelio and Olympic gold-winning Suni Lee, took part in an Instagram trend where they had to pose with an object, this time it was a scientology necklace.

The video taken by Frankie Jonas, the youngest Jonas Brother, went viral online, and the internet began dissing the privileged, mostly uninformed influencers. Since the video began receiving backlash online, it was taken down from TikTok.

Although there were several TikTokers taking part in the challenge, unfortunately 17-year-old Charli D'Amelio came at the receiving end of all the hate online.

Why is Charli D'Amelio receiving backlash after wearing the scientology necklace?

According to scientology.org:

“Scientology is a religion that offers a precise path leading to a complete and certain understanding of one’s true spiritual nature and one’s relationship to self, family, groups, Mankind, all life forms, the material universe, the spiritual universe and the Supreme Being.”

Though the controversial religion seems harmless, it is known to be mentally and physically abusive. Those who leave the religion often say that it commands a cult-like following. Many have also exposed the religion as a ploy to get more money. Religious heads often make it tough for one to leave the religion, often claiming that those outside of the church try to destroy the religion as they don’t want people to be happy. The religion also denies mental health and is known to deny abuse as well.

The internet was quick to recognize how the TikTok video could lead to influencers receiving backlash online. Some comments included:

“NAW not Scientology the publicists are crying rn and Karin the Scientology social media person is cackling god help them all.”

“At what point does the " don't critique her she's a child" stop. Charli D'Amelio is in LA.... this "group" is WELL known and she isnt as uninformed as yall presume.... shes banks on everyone yelling protect her while she does whatever with no consequences. She just put an ACTUAL c*lt in the eyes of her millions of followers... thats dangerous and irresponsible use of her platform... DO BETTER”

“This is so insidious. Also it makes so much sense if it turns out that Charli D'Amelio and her sister are scientologists.”

“I know we’re not supposed to blame kids or whatever but he literally said it was Scientology and you cannot tell me Charli D'Amelio wasn’t mentally capable of a quick google.”

Fans also felt sympathetic towards Charli D'Amelio after the latest reality series The D’Amelio Show recently released on Hulu showcasing the mental health struggles the sisters have been dealing with since becoming famous online.

