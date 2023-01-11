A House Divided season 5 cast list and characters explored

The final season of A House Divided is set to premiere on ALLBLK on January 12, 2023.

The web-based soap opera was created by Dan Garcia and follows members of the wealthy Sanders family in Los Angeles, California, as they deal with the loss of their matriarch while unearthing numerous secrets and scandals.

The series first aired on the streaming service Urban Movie Channel on July 18, 2019. Seasons 1,2 and the first part of 3 aired on the Urban Movie Channel. After that, it began streaming on ALLBLK.

Dan Garcia, Matthew Helderman, and Luke Taylor are the show's executive producers with music helmed by Gregory De Iulio.

Let's take a closer look at the cast list for the final season of the show.

A House Divided season 5 cast list

Demetria McKinney as Carissa Walker

Demetria McKinney starred in the TBS sitcom Tyler Perry's House of Payne from 2006 to 2012, during its original run. A BET revival of the show was confirmed for 2020.

McKinney has also made appearances in TV One sitcom The Rickey Smiley Show, Bounce TV prime time soap opera Saints & Sinners, and Syfy horror drama Superstition, as well as Motherland: Fort Salem on Freeform. She has also appeared in plays like I Dream and Dreamgirls.

Demetria played Whitney Houston in the TV One film Bobbi Kristina and also released her debut album Officially Yours in 2017. She plays Carissa in the show.

Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs as Cameron Sanders, Sr.

Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs is best known for playing Freddie "Boom Boom" Washington in the sitcom Welcome Back Kotter, which ran from 1975 to 1979. He has also been featured in several films and television shows, including Claudine, Cooley High, Roots, Bangers and Mash, Alien Nation, and 31.

Hilton-Jacobs played Joseph Walter "Joe" Jackson, the father of the Jackson family, in the 1992 miniseries The Jacksons: An American Dream. He even sang on Rick James' 1981 album, Street Songs. He plays Cameron Sanders, Sr. in the series.

Paula Jai Parker as Stephanie Sanders

Paula Jai Parker is best known for her supporting roles in the films Friday, Sprung, Why Do Fools Fall in Love, Phone Booth, Hustle & Flow, and Idlewild, and for her roles on television sitcoms The Wayans Bros., Family Time, Hollywood Divas, Ray Donovan, Black Jesus, A House Divided and Queen Sugar.

She even voiced Trudy Proud in the Disney Channel animated comedy series, The Proud Family, and also in the 2005 TV movie The Proud Family Movie, and even in its 2022 reboot, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. She plays Stephanie Sanders in the series.

What is A House Divided about?

A House Divided follows the Sanders Family and their experiences facing and uncovering a variety of secrets and scandals.

The show's official synopsis reads:

"The Sanders family is shaken when their matriarch, Pamela Sanders, suddenly dies. Cameron Sanders Sr. grieves while being investigated by the SEC."

It continues:

"His sons search for answers but one soon spirals out of control, while his daughter finds solace in the arms of her cousin's husband. Can the family find a way to face their enemies together, or will the secrets and lies tear them apart?"

Alongside Demetria McKinney, Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs, and Paula Jai Parker, A House Divided features Dominique DuVernay as Brittany, Camille Bright as Triva, Brad James as Cameran Sanders JR, Anthony Vitale as Agent Joseph K. Barnes, Steph Santana as Torrance Sanders, Gichi Gamba as Raymond James, Terry Dexter as Eileen and several more in supporting roles.

