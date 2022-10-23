Hallmark's upcoming romantic drama, A Kismet Christmas, is all set to arrive on the network on Sunday, October 23, 2022. The movie tells the story of a young writer who returns to her native place where she reconnects with her teenage love. Here's the official synopsis of the film, according to Hallmark:

''Sarah is a children’s book author who returns to her hometown, where she reconnects with her family and Travis, her teenage crush. She soon discovers that a long-held family legend might actually be true.''

The film stars Sarah Ramos and Carlo Marks in the lead roles along with many others in key supporting roles.

Sarah Ramos and Carlo Marks showcase wonderful onscreen chemistry in A Kismet Christmas sneak peek

1) Sarah Ramos as Sarah

Actress Sarah Ramos will star as Sarah in A Kismet Christmas. Ramos looks quite charming in the film's sneak peek, which shows a conversation between her and Travis.

Viewers can look forward to an impressive performance from the actress. Apart from A Kismet Christmas, Ramos is best known for her performances in American Dreams, Parenthood, and Ask for Jane, to name a few.

2) Carlo Marks as Travis

Actor Carlo Marks stars as Travis, Sarah's love interest, in the movie. In the sneak peek of the film, Marks is shown having a friendly conversation with Sarah and it has strong romantic overtones that beautifully set the tone for the film. Going by the movie's sneek peak, Marks and Ramos seem to share wonderful onscreen chemistry.

Marks' other acting credits include Making Spirits Bright, Smallville, and Pretty Little Liars.

3) Marilua Henner as Grandma Mia

Marilu Henner appears in the role of Grandma Mia in A Kismet Christmas. Not many other details about her character are known at this point, but she's expected to play a pivotal role in the story.

Henner has starred in a number of popular shows and films over the years, including Taxi, Evening Shade, A Kiss Before Christmas, Vamps, and many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the movie also stars several others in crucial supporting roles, like:

Rubi Tupper as Jasmine

Michele Scarabelli as Patsy

Barbara Pollard as Raylene

Zahf Paroo as Benny

Roark Critchlow as Mayor Schebly

Kayla Deorksen as Helen

Briton T. Maxwell as Emcee

Hallmark Channel dropped a sneak peek of the movie on October 21, 2022, and it offers a glimpse of protagonist Sarah's life after she returns to her native place. The clip shows her having a warm and friendly conversation with Carlo Marks' character Travis, who's looking to cut down a tree.

Overall, the trailer maintains a lighthearted tone and also offers a glimpse of the romantic undertone that defines the movie's tone. Fans of the network's popular romantic dramas like We Need a Little Christmas and We Wish You a Married Chrismtas should certainly check this one out.

Don't forget to catch the upcoming film, A Kismet Christmas, on Hallmark Channel on Sunday, October 23, 2022.

