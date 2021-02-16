A KSI-themed birthday cake leaves Twitter scandalized 

This KSI birthday cake leaves its mark on Twitter, but KSI says he wouldn't eat it.

Even I wouldn’t eat that. And I love myself lol https://t.co/JqE8jHQL0a — LORD KSI (@KSI) February 14, 2021

Many people have made cakes somewhat resembling celebrities in the past, but they never tend to get any response. KSI's response to this specific one, may not have been positive, but it did help the cake go viral. In some circles, this kind of exposure is enough to gain a real following online.

Related: KSI and Dream troll GeorgeNotFound

Whoever made the cake was confident enough to make it big. It looks like it was meant to feed an extended family. Funny enough, the size of the cake is a contributing factor to how easy it was to make memes.

Exactly and the hair isn’t cactus enough either — Ajax Reloaded (@AjaxReloaded) February 14, 2021

Sorry, I’m too full after eating my memeulous birthday cake 😔 pic.twitter.com/dpEonbtNW7 — davina🇨🇩 (@davinamarieb) February 15, 2021

It looks even better than his smug ass — unwanted buddy (@unexpected_dare) February 14, 2021

JJ got a better beard on the cake then real life😂😂 — Jarvis (@Jarvis56060318) February 15, 2021

Advertisement

Even though the outcome of the cake may have rattled some, it was special enough to be recognized by many. Anyone can say that they made something that people didn't like, but not many can say that they made something that had this much of an effect on others. Jokes aside, the effort is there and the outcome is amazing.

Related: "This is true pain": The KSI x TommyInnit feud rages online

Advertisement

KSI's cake was created by two bakers, who are not happy about how their cake has been made fun of

The creators of this cake are not happy that some have not appreciated the effort that went into their cake. The iCandy Cakes creators have gone to Twitter to call out KSI and everyone who made belittling jokes. They want everyone to know that they find the entire situation offensive.

I have to say as the co creator and designer of this beast cake, I’m highly amused by derogatory comments from ya’ll sitting in your homes judging others 👏 — Elizabeth Ashton (@Elizabe64521309) February 16, 2021

Bit harsh when me and my fiancée spent nearly 40 hours to create this for a huge fan of yourself 🙄 especially when it is chocolate cake with Oreo buttercream inside. We are still only hobby bakers and have been doing it for 3 yrs, a bit of appreciation would have been great pic.twitter.com/UvU4k3lYbz — Gary Turnbull (@gazdaspazxbox) February 14, 2021

The creators made this cake for their daughter, who has completely different feelings about it. She tolerates the jokes and finds it exciting that her cake is now a meme. She screenshotted many jokes and posted them on Twitter. That's a good attitude to have.

Related: "Rent free in his head": KSI responds to Jake Paul's callout for a boxing match

The cake itself is a triumph as many are unaware

One last thing to note is that this cake was made by someone who does not have all 10 fingers.

Advertisement

@KSI @wroetoshaw I get the jokes, but you should really appreciate that someone asked for a cake that is literally your face (which, even if it was perfect, would be pretty weird to eat) and that someone made it with these hands. @gazdaspazxbox you did great, keep up ! https://t.co/RNFXsjGvfY — poopie (@pewpdealer) February 15, 2021

When taking this important fact into account, the cake itself is a monument to determination. This baker spent three years practicing and continues even though it is harder for someone with his hardship.

It is important to remember that others may not have the same advantages and practice is what makes perfect. Hopefully, this whole incident will not stop the bakers, and KSI will issue an apology for not knowing.