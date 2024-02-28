A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 3 "Black" shoes: Everything we know so far

The news of the jointly designed A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 3 "Black" shoes recently appeared online. A renowned Jordan Brand insider, @Zsneakerheadz, shared an early mockup image of this shoe.

The A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 3 "Black" sneakers are predicted to enter the shoe market on July 18, 2024, as stated by Sneaker Bar Detroit and other similar sources. Note that the official confirmation is pending from the Jordan Brand.

Reportedly, these joint pairs will be dropped for purchase via the online and offline sites of A Ma Maniere and Nike. These women's exclusive shoes are projected to be marked with a $250 price tag.

More details about the A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 3 "Black" shoes

By introducing two separate color palettes for the Air Jordan 3, A Ma Maniere and the Nike-owned Jumpman label will continue their association in 2024. The previously emerged "Burgundy Crush" version and the newly teased "Black" colorway of the A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 3 collection will be made specifically for women.

Both versions will be introduced in the same collection. Through this expansion of women's selection of sneakers, the footwear industry is demonstrating its continuous dedication to trends and inclusiveness.

In addition to being adorned in a dark color palette that includes Black, Flat Pewter, and Violet Ore, the subsequent AJ3 colorway emits a sophisticated and unique appearance.

Although no photographs have been released, there is a growing amount of expectation because there are reports that the shoe will be made of premium materials, which will put it above other offerings.

Expand Tweet

Additionally, it seems likely that the shoe will have A Ma Maniere logos on its tongues, insoles, and/or heels. Furthermore, fans could expect the shoe to be offered in unique co-branded packaging, replete with additional accessories, such as hangtags or extra pairs of lace sets.

Keep an eye out for the A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 3 "Black" rendition that will be accessible in the coming months of 2024. Jordanheads and other interested parties are advised to stay in touch with the partnering labels for timely alerts on their arrival.

Besides the "Black" colorway, the collab will offer the A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 3 "Burgundy Crush" variant. These sneakers will also be marked with a retail price label of $250.