A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4 “Fossil Stone” shoes: Everything we know so far

The A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4 “Fossil Stone” shoes recently appeared on the internet. The early mockup of this collaborative variant was shared by a popular sneaker insider Zsneakerheadz.

The A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4 “Fossil Stone” sneakers are projected to be offered on September 28, 2024, as stated by Sneaker Bar Detroit and other similar sources. Note that official confirmation of the mentioned date is currently pending from the Swoosh label.

Reportedly, these collaborative designs will be launched for purchase from the online stores of A Ma Maniere. These pairs will be marked with a selling price label of $250 per pair.

More details about the A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4 “Fossil Stone” shoes

As part of an expansion of the partnership, James Whitner's business will release two color variants of the A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4 in the fall of 2024. These colorways will appear alongside the Air Jordan 3 silhouettes.

As an addition to the "Phantom" version, you will likely see the debut of the "Fossil Stone" colorway, which will expand the range of available styles and strengthen the position of the company within the footwear scene.

The footwear is constructed with superior materials and comes in three different colors: Fossil Stone, Metallic Pewter, and Burgundy Crush. The outer layer is made of Fossil Stone, and it features Nike Air and A Ma Maniere emblems on translucent rear heel sections.

This gives the shoe a distinctive appearance through the use of logos. With Air Max heel elements, the two-tone midsole promises that the shoe is comfortable to wear.

A co-branded box is included with the sneakers, and an additional set of laces is included for personalization purposes.

Be on the lookout for the A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4 “Fossil Stone” sneakers that will supposedly hit the shelves in the coming months of 2024. Jordanheads and other curious readers are advised to stay in touch with the partnering labels for regular alerts on their arrival.

Besides the “Fossil Stone” shoes, the Jumpman label and A Ma Maniere will offer another “Phantom” variant of the Air Jordan 4 silhouette. These shoes will be purchasable at a price of $250, decked in a Phantom/Metallic Pewter-Violet Ore-Light Iron Ore-Muslin-Burgundy Crush palette. This iteration will be dropped on September 19, 2024, as per early reports.