A Million Little Things season 5 episode 13 (finale) ending explained: Gary's tearful goodbye 

A Million Little Things reached its inevitable conclusion with its latest episode from season 5. The ABC show, which follows the journey of a group of friends, changed significantly over the past five seasons, bringing in new challenges, testing love and friendship, and seeing each character grow to new heights. The final episode, however, had a consolidated focus on all the characters as they came to terms with Gary's (James Roday Rodriguez) cancer diagnosis.

The finale also depicted where the story left Maggie (Allison Miller), Rome (Romany Malco), Regina (Christina Moses), Eddie (David Giuntoli), Delilah (Stephanie Szostak), Katherine (Grace Park), Greta (Cameron Esposito), Sophie (Lizzy Greene), Danny (Chance Hurstfield), and Theo (Tristan Byon). The time-jumping penultimate episode had already set the stage for some tearful drama after Gary and Maggie married in front of their loved ones.

The finale focused on Gary's ultimate wish and the slow acceptance on his side and all his friends. A Million Little Things ended on a somber note, with a lot of emotions tossed around the room for the good part of the hour.

A Million Little Things held nothing back in its tearful farewell

A Million Little Things season 5 episode 13 begins with Eddie recording a video of Javi walking next to Gary’s hospital bed. Gary is seen too sick to talk and writes his messages on a board. Soon, Gary indicates something cryptic, much to the surprise of Eddie.

The show jumps back to sometime earlier when Gary was still walking and talking normally. In the flashback, he told his friends that if he failed to beat cancer, he did not want to die fighting cancer till his last breath. Instead, he would like to choose the manner of death. Rome and Eddie agreed to this after Gary recorded a video explaining his plan to Maggie. He termed this as plan C, and it involved getting some drugs from Kevin.

Back in the present, Eddie and Rome approach Kevin, but he denies them his help. However, they later realize that Kevin had snuck some pills to them secretly. Delilah meets Gary in the hospital and says her goodbyes.

Meanwhile, the finale of A Million Little Things also pulled off a nostalgia card by giving a brief appearance to the woman who stopped Sophie's father from getting into the plane that crashed on 9/11.

Meanwhile, Eddie and Rome are seen being completely emotionally wrecked thinking about Gary. However, they do come to terms with the inevitable after a speech from Theo. In a fun little endeavor, Maggie breaks Gary out of the hospital and takes him on a field trip, one that is filled with some great throwbacks.

After bringing Gary home, Eddie and Rome show the video Gary made for "plan C" to Maggie, which causes her to break down. After saying emotional goodbyes to everyone, Maggie sits alone with Gary as he whispers "we won" to her. Maggie kisses him and hands him a mug to drink from. The scene fades after this, indicating Gary's death.

A Million Little Things jumps forward in time as we witness a 16-year-old Javi seeing the final video Gary made for him. The series ends with a montage of happy scenes shared between Javi and Maggie, with Gary's voiceover playing in the background. In the final shot, Danny, Theo, and Tyrell raise a glass with Javi, indicating the end of a full circle.

A Million Little Things is now streaming on Hulu.

