A Million Little Things season 5 episode 13 (finale) release date, air time, and more

Episode 13 of A Million Little Things season 5 will drop on ABC on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 10 pm ET (tentative time). The intensely emotional family drama is currently in its final season, and the upcoming episode will mark the highly anticipated series finale.

Season 5 of the show has received mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics, thanks to its dramatic and emotional tone. The show explores the lives of a group of close friends as they learn the value of emotional support and friendship. It stars Romany Malco, David Giuntoli, and many others in key roles, and the series is helmed by DJ Nash.

ABC's A Million Little Things season 5 episode 13 promo promises an emotional finale

A short 40-second promo for the final episode of A Million Little Things season 5 offers a glimpse of the numerous emotional moments set to unfold in the series finale, without giving away any spoilers.

Titled One Big Thing, the finale episode is expected to provide a satisfactory conclusion to the beloved friends' storyline. However, more specific details pertaining to the episode are not yet available.

The previous episode, titled The Tough Stuff, received widespread acclaim from viewers and critics for its strong writing and emotional plot. It depicted how Maggie and Gary made a tough decision that could potentially alter the course of their lives.

Elsewhere, Greta and Katherine continue to look for better options for the future. Here's a short synopsis of the new episode, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Gary and Maggie make a difficult decision; Katherine and Greta explore options for the future; Eddie and Delilah realize they need to make a change.''

Critic reviews for season 5 have been quite positive, with many praising the show's thematic ambitions and strong characterization, among other things. The series continues to enjoy massive popularity among fans.

More details about A Million Little Things plot and cast

A Million Little Things follows a group of friends who go through various phases in their lives as they learn the importance of friendship and human relationships. Here's a brief description of the drama, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''It has been said that friendship isn't one big thing, it's a million little things. That is certainly true for a group of friends from Boston who bonded under unexpected circumstances.''

The synopsis further states,

''Some have achieved success, others are struggling in their careers and relationships, but all of them feel stuck in life. After one of them dies unexpectedly, it's just the wake-up call the others need to finally start living. Along the way, they discover that friends may be the one thing that can save them from themselves.''

The show is known for its strong characterization and emotional storyline. While some critics have reportedly criticized the story for being overly sentimental, many have praised its philosophical exploration of friendship and human relationships, among other things.

The ensemble cast features several prominent actors like David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville, Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom, Romany Malco as Rome Howard, and Christina Moses as Regina Howard, among many others.

Don't miss the finale episode of A Million Little Things season 5 on ABC on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

