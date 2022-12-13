VH1's upcoming holiday movie, A New Diva's Christmas Carol, is set to premiere on the channel on Wednesday, December 14, 2022.

The movie tells the story of a pop star who reconnects with the magical spirit of Christmas after she's unexpectedly visited by three muses. Here's the official synopsis of the upcoming movie, as per VH1:

''Ashanti plays a demanding pop diva who reconnects with the spirit of Christmas when three outspoken muses visit her in A New Diva's Christmas Carol, premiering December 14 at 8/7c.''

The movie stars Ashanti in the lead role along with Vivicia A. Fox and many others portraying significant supporting roles. A New Diva's Christmas Carol is helmed by Rusty Cundieff and written by Aydrea Walden.

A New Diva's Christmas Carol cast list: Robin Givens also stars alongside Ashanti and Vivica A. Fox

1) Ashanti as Aphrodite

Popular singer Ashanti plays the role of protagonist Aphrodite in A New Diva's Christmas Carol. Aphrodite receives a surprise visit from three muses, following which she rediscovers the spirit of the holidays. It'll be interesting to see how her character pans out in the upcoming Christmas movie.

Apart from A New Diva's Christmas Carol, Ashanti has been a part of various shows and films over the years like Stick, Mothers and Daughters, and Army Wives, to name a few.

2) Vivica A. Fox as Bastia

Popular star Vivica A. Fox is also a part of the cast of A New Diva's Christmas Carol. She plays the role of Bastia in the movie. More details about her character have not been revealed at this point, but fans can expect her to play a key role in the storyline. She appears in the movie's trailer and looks to be in fine form, promising to deliver an impressive performance.

Vivica A. Fox has starred in a number of films and shows like Days of Our Lives, City of Angels, Why Do Falls Fall in Love, and many more.

3) Robin Givens as Zara

Robin Givens dons the role of Zara in the movie. Details about her role are currently being kept under tight wraps, but she's believed to play a significant role in the movie.

Givens has previously appeared in Last Looks, Dear Christmas, and Never Heard, to name a few. She also played the role of Jada Jet in Batwoman.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the film stars various other actors in pivotal supporting/minor roles, including:

Mel B

Catherine Burdon

Robyn Alomar

Eva Marcille

Mckenzie Small

The trailer offers a peek into protagonist Aphrodite's eventful life. The movie has a funny and lighthearted tone and promises to offer a uniquely hilarious twist on Charles Dickens' classic holiday tale.

Based on the trailer and synopsis, viewers can expect a thoroughly entertaining and heartwarming Christmas movie. The movie is executive-produced by critically acclaimed actor Idris Elba, best known for his roles in The Wire, The Mountain Between Us, and Luther, to name a few.

Don't forget to catch A New Diva's Christmas Carol on VH1 on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes