A Prince and Pauper Christmas cast list: Brittany Underwood, Jonathan Stoddard, and others star in ION original

A Prince and Pauper Christmas is the latest addition to ION's enthralling collection of Holiday movies. The highly intriguing Christmas movie is all set to make its arrival exclusively on ION this Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 8 pm Eastern Time (ET). Joany Kane has served as the writer for the movie, while Peter Sullivan has acted as the director.

The official synopsis for A Prince and Pauper Christmas, given by ION, reads:

"When her down-on-his luck confidential informant in a criminal investigation suddenly goes missing, a desperate young federal agent recruits his doppelgänger to play his role. But her job gets even harder when she falls for the criminal's stand-in... who just happens to be a European prince visiting the states for Christmas."

The lead cast list for A Prince and Pauper Christmas includes Brittany Underwood, Jonathan Stoddard, Tom Arnold, and others.

The cast list for A Prince and Pauper Christmas explored

Brittany Underwood as Sydney

Renowned American singer and actress Brittany Underwood is all set to play the lead role of Sydney, a young federal agent, in A Prince and Pauper Christmas.

The actress is best known for playing the role of Sheila Edmundson in the 2014 TV series Youthful Daze, Riley Henderson in the 2015 series The Bay, Amelia in the 2016 film Love on the Vines, Sage in another 2017 TV movie The Bachelor Next Door, and Daphne Hart in the 2018 title Babysitter's Nightmare.

Brittany Underwood has also been a part of several other noteworthy titles, including Secrets in the Woods, The Goldbergs, Hollywood Heights, One Life to Live, Major Crimes, Dying for A Daughter, and more.

Jonathan Stoddard as Prince Alexander

Well-known American actor and producer Jonathan Stoddard will be seen playing the pivotal role of Prince Alexander in the upcoming ION movie.

The actor is best known for portraying the character Josh in the 2021 TV movie A Furry Little Christmas, Liam in the 2021 film The Wrong Prince Charming, Gavin in the 2021 movie A Deadly Grudge, and Coach Mitch in the 2022 title Student Seduction.

Jonathan Stoddard has also been a part of several other well-known projects like A Royal Christmas on Ice, Nightmare PTA Moms, The Beauty of Love, Sinister Society, Lies My Sister Told Me, The Young and the Restless, and more.

Tom Arnold as Cushing

Critically acclaimed American comedian and actor Tom Arnold is all set to play the role of Cushing in A Prince and Pauper Christmas.

He is best known for his portrayal of the character Buck Rowan in the 2000 movie Animal Factory, Dr. Levanthal in the 2003 film Manhood, Mr. Lewis in another 2003 movie National Lampoon's Barely Legal, El Jade in the 2021 title Hollywood.Con, and Arnold Shep "Arnie" Thomas in the 1989 TV series Roseanne.

Over the years, Tom Arnold has also been a significant part of several other notable movies and TV series, including General Hospital, Baywatch: Hawaii, Sons of Anarchy, The First Family, NCIS: New Orleans, Jewtopia, Dumbbells, Maximum Impact, April Showers, and many more.

The film will also star Steven T. Bartlett, Andrea Lee Davis, Joe Finfera, Paul Logan, Sheila Ball, and more. Don't forget to catch A Prince and Pauper Christmas, which is arriving on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 8 pm ET, exclusively on ION.

