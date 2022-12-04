ION's upcoming Christmas movie, The Search for Secret Santa, is all set to air on the channel on Sunday, December 4, 2022. The film centers around a young reporter who discovers a precious Secret Santa gift that she believes could change her professional fortunes.

ION's official synopsis of the movie reads:

''Cub reporter Sofia thinks she's found a Christmas story that will save her career when she discovers a long-lost, undelivered Secret Santa gift... from "B. to Claire." But the mystery gets even juicer when she learns that the item - a priceless Fabergé egg - was in fact stolen years ago.''

The synopsis further states:

''With the help of a handsome & shady art dealer, she sets off on a dangerous, romantic quest to match the Secret Santas and catch the thieves.''

The movie features Skye Coyne in the lead role, along with numerous others playing important supporting roles. The Search for Secret Santa is directed by Amy Barrett and written by Joany Kane.

ION's The Search for Secret Santa cast: Skye Coyne and others feature in forthcoming Christmas film

1) Skye Coyne as Sophia

Skye Coyne plays the lead role of Sophia in The Search for Secret Santa. Sophia is a young reporter who, after discovering an old Secret Santa gift, believes she may have come across a major turning point in her career. Coyne looks impressive in the movie's trailer as she displays her character's inherent charm, liveliness, and passion with utmost ease.

Apart from The Search for Secret Santa, Skye Coyne is widely known for her performances in various flicks like Love Under the Lemon Tree, Deadly Radio Romance, and The Devil in the Moon, to name a few.

2) Alex Trumble as Jackson

Actor Alex Trumble dons the role of Jackson in the ION Christmas movie. Based on the synopsis, it seems like Jackson is the art dealer with whom Sophia teams up to solve the mystery of the Secret Santa. Trumble appears briefly in the trailer and is expected to play a significant role in the movie.

Alex Trumble's other notable TV and film acting credits include The Wrong High School Sweetheart, Dangerous Snow Day, The Strange Lives of the Not So Destined, and more.

3) Jackée Harry as Perry

Jackée Harry portrays the character of Perry in The Search for Secret Santa. More details about her character are currently unknown, but fans can expect to see the popular actress playing a key role in the movie.

Over the years, Jackée Harry has starred in several popular movies and shows, including Sister, Sister, 227, Days of Our Lives, and Ladybugs, to name a few.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the upcoming ION flick also features several other actors portraying important supporting/minor characters like:

Will Roberts as Simon

Emmanuel Del Arte as Rizzo

Kelsey McKean as Andrea

Grace Dillon as Nancy

Christopher Callen as Leonie

Don't forget to watch the latest ION holiday film, The Search for Secret Santa, on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes