'A Professor's Vengeance' full cast list: Meet Bryan Bachman and others from Lifetime thriller

What better way to spend a Sunday night than binge on thrillers? Lifetime's upcoming feature, A Professor's Vengeance, fits the bill perfectly. It's a heady mix of betrayal, adultery, and revenge - the recipe for every good thriller.

The official synopsis for A Professor's Vengeance reads:

"When Nicole Atkins returns to graduate school, a previous affair with a married professor is the last thing on her mind. But someone else on campus has his eye on Nicole, someone who knows all her secrets and is hell-bent on making sure she pays for her transgressions."

Bryan Bachman as Brandon Davis in A Professor's Vengeance

Bachman has a backstory like no other. Unlike his peers, he spent most of his adult years serving in the US army. According to his IMDb bio, he served eight years as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division. He was deployed to Afghanistan and Iraq.

Over the years, he has landed a string of roles in TV shows and movies, of which A Professor's Vengeance is one.

Speaking about his role, he wrote on Instagram:

"A Professor’s Vengeance on Lifetime Movie Network this Sunday 8pm EST. I play Brandon; a bit of the… romantic type ;) see you there."

Lindsey Dresbach as Atkins

Born in Manhattan, New York, Dresbach studied to pursue a career in public relations while also working on her acting skills. She is known for her role as an assistant director in Jew(ish) (2020), Pitchfork (2016) and Death Ballad.

Much like her co-star in A Professor's Vengeance, Dresbach is thrilled to be a part of the project. In a heartwarming Instagram post, she thanked a group of people, including the film's crew and her family.

She wrote:

"Biggest thank you to my Dad, who made himself ever present throughout filming. My dad’s dream was for me to be in a Lifetime movie. When I would try to push my HBO agenda, he would insist on his favorite channel, Lifetime (a testimony to what a hilarious mush he was… loved a good thriller & a Christmas special)."

A Professor's Vengeance is scheduled to premiere on September 26, Sunday at 8:00 PM Eastern Time (ET). The thriller, directed by Danny J. Boyle, also stars Ross Jirgl, Crystal Day, Ariel Iman and Kate Dailey in key roles.

