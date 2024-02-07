A Quiet Place Day One trailer breakdown: 3 key takeaways 

John Krasinski's A Quiet Place franchise is getting a third title, A Quiet Place Day One. The movie was announced when A Quiet Place Part II was released. It is expected to be a prequel to the first two movies, exploring the first day of the alien invasion that led to the world turning quiet.

The movie, produced by Paramount Films, wrapped up production a few weeks ago. The title is written and directed by Pig’s Michael Sarnoski and is based on the franchise creator John Krasinski's original story.

A Quiet Place Day One stars Lupita Nyong’o, Joseph Quinn, Alex Wolff, Djimon Hounsou, and Denis O’Hare. It is scheduled to release in theaters on March 8, 2024.

Trailer breakdown of A Quiet Place Day One

Paramount has released the official trailer of A Quiet Place Day One, and fans are excited about what the third film in the franchise has in store. Here are three key takeaways from the trailer.

1. A Quiet Place Day One is based on the same plot but follows a different story

According to the trailer, the upcoming film will be based on the plotline of blind, monster-like aliens invading Earth and hunting down anything that makes a sound. However, unlike the first two movies in the franchise, the upcoming installation does not follow the Abbott family.

The movie follows a woman who is played by the Oscar-winning Lupita Nyong’o. The trailer shows how life is turned upside down for her and how she navigates the horrific first moments of the alien invasion in New York City. The invasion begins when loud sounds, a sudden blast, and blinding lights wreak havoc in the middle of the bustling New York City. The story is built on the same world as the first two, where the characters must remain completely silent to be safe from the aliens.

2. It is a prequel to the first two movies of A Quiet Place franchise

A Quiet Place: Day One is a prequel and is expected to answer many questions about the world-building in the franchise. It will take us back to the first day of the alien invasion and explore the moments when blind but sound-sensitive aliens took over our world, ravaging it.

While the previous movies have hinted at the aliens' backstories, not much was revealed about how and why they came here. A Quiet Place: Day One will finally unveil an answer to this burning question and give the deadly creatures a concrete backstory.

3. A Quiet Place Day One can explore the history behind the island

In A Quiet Place Part II, we saw that the island was initially a haven for humans after the alien invasion. In the previous movie, Djimon Hounsou played one of the island dwellers, and he will be returning in the upcoming movie. Given that A Quiet Place Day One will take us back to the initial days of the alien invasion, which started it all, it can explore how the mini-civilization of the island got started in the first place.

A Quiet Place Day One is almost here and will be released on March 8, 2024.

