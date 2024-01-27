Is Wolf Pack canceled on Paramount+? Details explored as network announces shocking decision 

Paramount+ supernatural teen drama television series Wolf Pack has been canceled after airing the first season, according to reports from TVLine. Created by Jeff Davis, the drama is based on Edo van Belkom’s 2004 book of the same name. The show, starring Armani Jackson and Bella Shepard in the lead roles, premiered on January 2023 on Paramount+.

According to IMDB, the synopsis for the series reads,

“A teenage boy and girl get their lives changed forever when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature. As the full moon rises, all teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them.”

Wolf Pack canceled after season 1: Details explored

Paramount+ has canceled Wolf Pack, which premiered its first episode on January 26, 2023. According to reports from TVLine, last year's Hollywood actors' and writers' strikes affected the show’s production, which led Paramount to cancel the series. After the conclusion of season 1, a second season would not have been completed production for almost two years, as per reports.

The series' first season aired on Paramount+ from January 2023 to March 2023. The season included a total of eight episodes, which were released as follows:

Episode 1: January 26, 2023

Episode 2: February 2, 2023

Episode 3: February 9, 2023

Episode 4: February 16, 2023

Episode 5: February 23, 2023

Episode 6: March 2, 2023

Episode 7: March 9, 2023

Episode 8: March 16, 2023

The writer of the Wolf Pack book series, Edo van Belkom, wrote on X (formerly Twitter),

“Well, after just about a full year of uncertainty, the hammer finally fell today in Hollywood and news came out that Wolf Pack has been officially cancelled.”

He added further,

“The business is changing they said and can’t compete with Netflix especially in this genre. I hope you know how amazing it was to have you on set and that you felt pride in seeing your ideas come to life on screen. Thank you for writing the words to inspire them.”

The full cast and production of Wolf Pack

Wolf Pack season 1 starred Armani Jackson as Everett Lang and Bella Shepard as Blake Navarro in the lead roles. The supporting star cast includes Chloe Rose Robertson as Luna Briggs, Aisling McBee as young Luna Briggs, Tyler Lawrence Gray as Harlan Briggs, Julian Wanderer as young Harlan Briggs, Rodrigo Santoro as Garrett Briggs, and Sarah Michelle Gellar as Kristin Ramsey.

Bailey Stender, Chase Liefeld, Rainer Dawn, Lanny Joon, and Rio Mangini appeared in recurring roles. First Cause, Inc., Capital Arts Entertainment, and MTV Entertainment Studios bankrolled the project.

Jeff Davis, Joseph P. Genier, Karen Gorodetzky, Christian Taylor, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Mike Elliott, Jason Ensler, and Sean Crouch served as the show's executive producers.

All the episodes of the first season are available to stream on Paramount+. The series is also available for rent on Vudu, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV.

As of now, Wolf Pack has a rating of 44 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, with 86 percent of the audience score. The series has an IMDB rating of 6.5/10.

