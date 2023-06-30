A Royal Christmas Crush on Hallmark: Cast list and characters explored

Hallmark's new romantic drama flick, A Royal Christmas Crush, is all set to air on the channel on Saturday, July 8, 2023. The film tells the story of a young woman who gets a dream opportunity to work at the Royal Ice Hotel, wherein she falls in love with the Royal Prince. Hallmark's official synopsis of the movie reads:

''Ava accepts the opportunity of a lifetime to work at the Royal Ice Hotel which leads her to a surprise whirlwind romance with the most important guest of all, the Royal Prince himself.''

The movie stars Katie Cassidy in the lead role, along with numerous others essaying pivotal supporting/minor roles. The film is directed by Marita Grabiak and written by Keith Hemstreet, Catherine Reay, and Kate Somerville.

Hallmark's A Royal Christmas Crush cast: Katie Cassidy and others to star in new romantic drama film

1) Katie Cassidy as Ava Jensen

Katie Cassidy plays the lead role of Ava Jensen in Hallmark's A Royal Christmas Crush. Ava is a young, enthusiastic woman who's excited about working at the Royal Ice Hall. The opportunity changes her life in so many ways as she finds love in the young, charming prince.

Katie Cassidy looks impressive in the film's preview and promises to deliver a compelling performance in the film. Apart from A Royal Christmas, she's known for her performances in various films and TV shows like DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Cover Versions, Wolves at the Door, I Love Us, and many more.

2) Stephen Huszar as Prince Henry

Stephen Huszar dons the role of Prince Henry in the new romantic drama movie. Prince Henry falls in love with Ava, who's arrived at the Royal Ice Hall to work. It'll be interesting to see how the film explores his character. The two lead actors share wonderful onscreen chemistry and make for a lovely couple.

Stephen Huszar's other memorable film and TV acting credits include Love in Glacier National: A National Park Romance, Undercover Holiday, Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas, Ruby Herring Mysteries: Prediction Murder, and many more.

3) Kathryn Kohut as Sigrid

Kathryn Kohut portrays the character of Ingrid in A Royal Christmas Crush. Apart from that, more details about her character are not known at this point, but viewers can expect her to play a crucial role in Prince Henry and Ava Jensen's love story. Viewers might recognize Kathryn Kohut from Fly Away With Me, Danger in the House, Feeling Butterflies, and Love at Look Lodge, among many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the movie also stars various others playing pivotal supporting/minor roles, including:

Angela Besharah as Brigitta

Charlie Ebbs as Uncle Karl

Alice Hamid as Maria

Glenn Edward Gyorffy as Deputy Von Trier

Pip Dwyer as The Queen of Friørland

Hallmark put out the official trailer for A Royal Christmas Crush on June 16, 2023, and it briefly depicts several hilarious and romantic moments set to unfold in the new movie. Viewers can expect a lighthearted and funny romantic comedy.

Don't miss A Royal Christmas Crush on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

