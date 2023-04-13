A Time to Kill on ID: What happened to William Walker?

The murder of William Walker was a classic yet tragic example of how one's eyes and mind play tricks. William Walker and Uloma Curry-Walker seemed like the perfect couple, but what transpired in the winter of 2013 left their community horrified and the police bewildered.

William Walker was shot dead outside his house on November 3, 2013. He was returning home after picking up dinner. According to reports, his wife Uloma was the first to call 911.

After authorities reached the location, they discovered that the victim was still alive. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries shortly after. The mastermind behind this sinister plot was none other than William's wife, Uloma. An upcoming episode of A Time to Kill will chronicle the murder of William Walker in detail. The episode, titled Hero Betrayed, will be released on April 13, 2023, at 9 pm on ID.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"A shooter guns down Cleveland's beloved fire department lieutenant on his driveway; as he fades away, 45-year-old William Walker tells the EMS as much as he can about the suspect who ambushed him."

William Walker was shot four times

William Walker was a lieutenant in the Cleveland Fire Department. He lived on the east side of the city of Cleveland, Ohio. He was a humble man and was loved and respected by the local community. He was divorced but had two children from his previous marriage.

After meeting Uloma, they dated for two years before finally getting married. Reports suggest that Uloma was battling late-stage breast cancer. Since her medical insurance was not sufficient to cover the expenditure, William decided to marry his girlfriend so that she could share his benefits.

However, this story completely changed when William was murdered in cold blood outside his home. He was shot four times in the chest, which resulted in his death. The police soon began their investigation and found that Uloma's behavior was rather peculiar. They gradually discovered that Uloma had maxed out several of William’s credit cards without his knowledge.

There were even several pieces of evidence of Uloma using his late husband for money. The police even found that her breast cancer diagnosis was a lie. However, this was not enough to accuse her of murder.

The authorities decided to reward anyone who could provide them with information about the murder. A man named Enrique Ramos showed up and told the cops that a person named Chad Padgett had approached his friend Isiaha Solomon to kill William Walker in exchange for money.

After Isiaha confirmed the story, the police checked Chad Padgett's cell phone records and discovered that he was frequently in touch with two individuals named Jacqueline Hines and Ryan Dorty. While Hines' was Chad's girlfriend, Dorty was a well-known troublemaker to most law enforcement officers.

The police looked further and discovered a message Chad had sent out claiming to have a body. This was sufficient to have him brought in for interrogation. He admitted to his crimes after his DNA was discovered to match that found at the crime scene.

He revealed that William's wife, Uloma, approached him and his girlfriend with a plot to kill the lieutenant. Another person named Christopher Hein got involved in the plan and contacted Ryan Dorty to carry out the shooting.

Ryan Dorty was ultimately the one to pull the trigger. Uloma wanted to solicit her husband's death to collect insurance money. She was soon sentenced to life in prison without parole in 2017. Chad, Hines, Christopher, and Dorty were also sentenced for their involvement in the crime.

