BET+'s upcoming holiday film, A Wesley Christmas, is set to arrive on the platform on Thursday, November 3, 2022. The movie tells the story of two siblings who set off to their childhood home to celebrate Christmas. Here's a brief synopsis of the film, as per IMDb:

''Adult siblings Chris, Todd and Cydney Wesley all travel to their childhood home in Washington, DC to celebrate the Christmas holidays with their parents Bryan and Sylvia and the entire Wesley family.''

The description further reads:

''Upon arrival, all kinds of family drama, a crazy neighbor and conflict ensues. With everyone together and all of their physical emotion baggage in tow, the annual Wesley family holiday promises to be a festive, hot-mess of a Christmas season with life-changing impacts on the entire family.''

The movie features Dorien Wilson and Jasmine Guy, among many others, in critical roles. It is directed by Patricia Cuffie-Jones and written by Bree West.

BET+'s A Wesley Christmas cast: Dorien Wilson, Jasmine Guy, and others promise heartwarming performances

1) Dorien Wilson as Bryan Wesley

Actor Dorien Wilson essays the role of Bryan Wesley in A Wesley Christmas. Bryan is married to Sylvia Wesley, and the couple is visited by their kids during Christmas for a memorable family reunion. Apart from A Wesley Christmas, Wilson has starred in a number of shows and films over the years like Welcome Matt, The Parkers, In the Cut, and Sister, Sister, to name a few.

2) Jasmine Guy as Sylvia Wesley

Jasmine Guy reportedly plays Bryan's wife, Sylvia Wesley, in the movie. Guy's other TV acting credits include Grey's Anatomy, The Vampire Diaries, A Different World, and many more. She's also appeared in a number of popular films like School Daze, Tru Loved, and October Baby, to name a few.

3) Terrence Carson as Marcus Elkins

Actor Terrence Carson stars as Marcus Elkins in A Wesley Christmas. Details about his character are currently being kept under tight wraps. Carson is a veteran actor who's been part of various movies and shows, including FOX's Living Single, Key West, Final Destination 2, and more. He's also voiced the character of Mace Windu in various Star Wars shows.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, A Wesley Christmas features a number of actors in key supporting/minor roles, like:

Loren Lott as Cydney Wesley

Mike Merrill as Dennis Dobson

Terayle Hill as Todd Wesley

Judi Johnson as Ryan Johnson

Kevin Savage as Chris Wesley

Loren Lott, Terayle Hill, and Kevin Savage essay the roles of the three Wesley siblings, Cydney, Todd, and Chris, respectively.

Director Patricia Cuffie-Jones is a noted filmmaker who's best known for her work on Stuck With You and The Missing.

BET+'s official trailer for the film offers a peek into the Wesleys' dramatic lives. The trailer briefly depicts a few hilarious moments involving Brian and Sylvia, and the movie promises to be an absolute laugh riot. Viewers can look forward to an emotional and charming Christmas film that explores several themes.

Don't miss A Wesley Christmas on BET+ on November 3, 2022.

