A Whole Lifetime With Jamie Demetriou on Netflix: Release date, what to expect, and more details

A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou, Netflix's brand-new sketch comedy special, is all set to be released on the platform and will be available for streaming from 3:01 am ET on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

However, the makers have kept details of the special under wraps, only revealing the bare minimum.

The logline of A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou, as per Netflix, reads:

"A womb with a view. Awkward adulthood. The not-so-golden years. Journey through life’s stages with Jamie Demetriou in this musical sketch-comedy special."

Acting alongside Demetriou in A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou are Ellie White, Kiell Smith-Bynoe, Jon Pointing, Katy Wix, and Sian Clifford, among others.

The musical sketch comedy special is produced by Olly Cambridge and is directed by Andrew Gaynord. Demetriou, Gaynord, Jonny Sweet, and Simon Bird serve as executive producers.

A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou is a comedic take on the journey of life, right from birth to death

Despite the information scarcity of sorts when it comes to the special, the makers have disclosed aspects of A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou in statements to the press. Written by Demetriou, the special will "unpack the most crucial, embarrassing, heartening, and ultimately futile stages of a life lived in the anxious modern day.

Speaking to Variety, BBC Studios Head of Comedy Josh Cole called Demetriou "an exceptional creator and performer," adding that the special would take viewers on an "excruciating, hilarious, brilliantly observed journey through modern life."

Executive producers Jonny Sweet and Simon Bird lauded Demetriou's ability to "assemble these disparate, disastrous, often relatively thick characters into one beautiful sweep of life as he sees it."

Although there's no formal trailer for A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou, a snippet of a sketch from the almost hour-long special was released by Netflix, in which Demetriou plays a character named Lexi.

Lexi and his girlfriend are seen dealing with an embarrassing situation that involves the former's mother and her criticism of the current generation.

Jamie Demetriou's life and career explored

Jamie Demetriou is an actor, screenwriter, and comedian of English origin. Born in London, Demetriou's mother is a native while his father is of Greek-Cypriot heritage. He has an older sister named Natasia Demetriou, an actor and comedian, who is also a frequent collaborator of his.

He attended the Compton School in North Finchley and Bristol University. Demetriou was also a part of the Chickenshed Theatre in Southgate, London. His student revue show would go on to receive critical acclaim, with his one-man multi-character show People Day being reviewed by The Independent.

Since then, Jamie Demetriou has been a part of TV shows such as Anna & Katy, The Midnight Beast, SunTrap, Fleabag, Stath Lets Flats, Four Weddings and a Funeral, The Great, The Afterparty, and Dead End: Paranormal Park, among others.

His film credits include roles in The Darkest Universe, Paddington 2, Cruella, Pinnochio, and Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again, to name a few.

He has been called "the comic voice of his generation" by his collaborators and has been steadily scaling the entertainment industry ladder. Jamie Demetriou won the Best Male Actor in a Comedy award and the Best Scripted Comedy award at the 2020 BAFTA Awards for his work in Stath Lets Flats. He will next be seen in Greta Gerwig's Barbie.

Produced by BBC Studios Productions and Guilty Party Pictures, A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou is slated to release on Netflix on February 28, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes