A Zest for Death: A Hannah Swensen Mystery cast list explored

Hallmark's new mystery drama film, titled A Zest for Death: A Hannah Swensen Mystery, will air on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on Friday, October 6, 2023. The movie centers around a young woman whose mother shockingly discovers the body of an acquaintance. She then sets out to delve deep into the mystery. Here's Hallmark's official description of A Zest for Death: A Hannah Swensen Mystery:

''They say the real estate business is deadly, but no one is more surprised than Hannah Swensen when her mother, Delores, discovers the dead body of the homeowner – and regular customer of The Cookie Jar – while house-hunting for her sister Michelle.''

The synopsis further reads:

''Hannah is determined to get to the bottom of the mystery and is convinced that the prime suspect Mike and the Sheriff are focusing on isn’t the culprit. Hannah’s sleuthing becomes a family affair when Delores, Michelle and even her sister Andrea – who pays an unexpected visit – take part in the investigation. As Hannah uncovers clues she slowly rules out suspects and is led to the shocking truth about the killer’s identity.''

A Zest for Death: A Hannah Swensen Mystery features Alison Sweeney in the lead role, alongside various others essaying key supporting characters. Shannon Kohli is the director of the film, with Marcy Holland serving as the writer.

A Zest for Death: A Hannah Swensen Mystery cast list: Who stars in the new Hallmark movie?

1) Alison Sweeney as Hannah Swensen

Alison Sweeney stars in the titular role in Hallmark's A Zest for Death: A Hannah Swensen. Hannah goes on to solve a shocking murder mystery after her mother finds the dead body of an acquaintance. Her journey towards finding the truth forms the crux of the story, and it'll be fascinating to watch how her character unfolds over the course of the show.

Alison Sweeney is perfectly cast in the lead role, as she wonderfully embodies her character's core traits with remarkable ease. Fans can look forward to her delivering a charming performance in the film. Her other notable acting credits include Days of Our Lives, Brand New Life, and Good Morning Christmas!, to name a few.

2) Barbara Niven as Dolores

Barbara Niven plays the role of Dolores in the new Hallmark mystery movie. Dolores is Hannah's mother, who finds the body of an acquaintance, following which Hannah sets out to find answers to the mystery. Apart from that, not much else is known about Dolores' character.

Barbara Niven is an acclaimed actress who's known for her performances in Christmas at the Golden Dragon, The Christmas Contest, and many more TV shows and films.

3) Cameron Mathison as Mike

Cameron Mathison plays the character of Mike in A Zest for Death: A Hannah Swensen. Mike becomes the prime suspect in the murder mystery case as Hannah begins her investigation.

It'll be interesting to see how his character evolves over the course of the film. Mathison's previous appearances were in A Merry Christmas Wish, A Summer to Remember, and Very, Very, Valentine, among many more.

Apart from Alison Sweeney, Cameron Mathison, and Barbara Niven, A Zest for Death: A Hannah Swensen Mystery also stars several others, like:

Tess Atkins

Lisa Durupt

James Pizzinato

You can watch A Zest for Death: A Hannah Swensen Mystery on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on Saturday, October 6, 2023, at 9 pm ET.