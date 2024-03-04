A16 Crowland accident: Everything to know about fire engine crash that left man dead, 3 children injured in Lincolnshire

An accident at A16 Crowland on March 3, 2024, claimed the life of a man and left three kids injured. It involved around five vehicles, including a fire truck, as per Metro. The deceased was driving a Peugeot 308, and the injured children have been hospitalized.

The fire truck of the Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Services was on the way to offer help for a "road traffic emergency" at the time of the accident. Lincolnshire response manager Spencer Creek confirmed it in a statement that reads, in part:

"Our thoughts and condolences are with those that have been affected by this incident. A police investigation is taking place."

The road was closed by the authorities for a couple of hours and reopened in the evening. The identities of the dead and injured are yet to be revealed. There have been no further updates regarding the current condition of the kids that are at the hospital.

As per The Mirror, a similar incident happened the following day, but details on the same have not been disclosed by the authorities.

Five vehicles involved in the accident were going in the same direction: A16 Crowland crash details

The A16 Crowland crash involved five vehicles. The official website of the Lincolnshire Police Department revealed that there was a Peugeot 308, a silver Kia Sportage, a black Mercedes, a grey Volkswagen Transporter, and a red Scania Fire Engine.

The crash happened at 12:40 p.m., but detailed information on the circumstances leading to the same has not been revealed. The latest updates on the case stated that the public has been informed not to take the road until the investigation comes to an end.

Lincolnshire police also stated that except for the Volkswagen, which was traveling north to Spalding, the other four vehicles were going south "in the direction of Peterborough." The authorities are seeking help in the form of any kind of video footage or recording from the nearby areas of A16 Crowland. They continued:

"Anyone who has information they believe may help the Investigating Officers is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit by email at [email protected] or call 01522 212316. Please quote incident 171 of 3 March."

Lincs Online stated that the injured were taken to Peterborough City Hospital at 1:20 p.m. with an air ambulance. The crash led to the death of a man, and although his identity remains unknown, the authorities have managed to get in touch with the family members.

A16 Crowland has been on the headlines for another incident

Back in November last year, there was another crash in A16 Crowland involving a Kia Sorento, leading to the death of a woman named Eleanor Joy Williamson. As per the BBC, Eleanor was in the passenger seat when her car crashed into a Ford Fiesta.

The drivers of both vehicles were hospitalized with some severe injuries. Eleanor was 79 years old at the time of her death and is survived by her husband, along with three children and six grandchildren.

Eleanor's family said in a statement that she was employed at the American Air Force in the past and worked with different brass bands. They further stated that her hobbies included traveling and driving, and she was an expert in photography.