Amid Diddy's current lawsuit, another figure, Aaron Hall, finds himself entangled in the unfolding legal drama. The woman initiating the lawsuit has named Hall, alleging s*xual assault against both him and Diddy. This marks the third accusation against Diddy within a mere two-week span. The plaintiff recounts a disturbing incident from the early 1990s, during a music event where she encountered Diddy and Hall.

After a few drinks, she was invited to an afterparty, where, she claims, both men subjected her and a friend to a harrowing experience where she was brutally r*ped by the two men. The lawsuit accused Aaron Hall and Diddy of drugging the woman, as it read:

“After Combs finished doing his business, Jane Doe lay in bed, shocked and traumatized. As she was in the process of getting dressed, Hall barged into the room, pinned her down and forced Jane Doe to have s*x with him.”

The lawsuit also claimed that Diddy and Aaron Hall also got violent with her, as they feared that she would disclose the whole fiasco. The plaintiff also mentioned that a few years later, while talking to a friend from the industry, she learned how her friend had also faced a similar incident with the rapper, Diddy.

However, as Aaron Hall’s name has also been dragged into the case, social media users are now bashing the musician. Born in 1964, the rapper is known for hit songs like I Miss You, My Fantasy, and many more. His successful music career has garnered him a net worth of roughly $3 million.

While there is no denying that Aaron Hill has been loved all these years for his songs and music, however, as his name gets dragged into the s*xual assault lawsuit, many have been bashing the singer. Born in August 1964, the singer got massive popularity due to his hit songs like Groove Me, I Like, and Piece of My Love.

Having been in the industry for a long time, and working with many artists like Teddy Riley, R. Kelly, Charlie Wilson, etc, he has received a lot of love, appreciation and fortune for his work. As per Idol New Worth, all of his earnings throughout the year have contributed to his net worth being $3 million, at the moment.

While Aaron Hall has not yet commented about the ongoing fiasco, Diddy first made his way into the headlines when his former girlfriend, Cassie filed a lawsuit against him and accused him of several crimes like s*xual and physical assault, filming inappropriate videos of her with other men s*x workers. However, Cassie withdrew her case just 1 day after filing it, as she claimed that the two had decided to resolve the matter “amicably.”

However, the lawsuit against Diddy ignited a lot of women who decided to speak up and reveal their similar instances with the rapper. Just a few days after Cassie’s lawsuit, another woman, Dickerson-Neal filed a lawsuit against the rapper claiming that he shot a revenge p*rn of the woman, drugged her and then assaulted her s*xually.

While Diddy has not yet commented on the third lawsuit being filed against him, his team called the second lawsuit by Neal a “money grab,” and cleared that Diddy did not assault the woman and that she has been lying and just making up stories. However, the instances have left the netizens infuriated, demanding prison time for the rapper.