Who is Aaron Hall? All about the musician named in 3rd s*xual assault lawsuit filed against Diddy

Sean "Diddy" Combs was accused of s*xual assault, s*xual battery, human trafficking, and s*x trafficking, among many other heinous crimes, by ex-girlfriend Casandra Elizabeth "Cassie" Ventura on November 16, 2023. The case was quickly settled on November 18, with the terms of settlement undisclosed. However, the hip-hop mogul is now getting hit by more lawsuits.

TRIGGER WARNING: THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS DESCRIPTIONS OF S*XUAL ASSAULT AND PHYSICAL ABUSE.

An anonymous woman filed a lawsuit on Thursday, November 23, alleging that Diddy had s*xually assaulted her, after which she was immediately assaulted again by singer Aaron Hall. Hall, 59, is an R&B singer known for chart-topping hits like Don't Be Afraid. He was also a former member of the music group Guy. This is the third lawsuit filed against Diddy.

Aaron Hall was a 90s mainstay

Aaron Hall is a Bronx, New York, native, who burst into the music scene as a founding member of the R&B new jack swing group Guy, alongside Timmy Gatling and Teddy Riley. Later, his brother, Damion "Crazy Legs" Hall, replaced Gaitling.

The Caribbean-American singer enjoyed a period of success in the 80s and 90s. Guy released their self-titled debut album in 1988, a year after the group was formed. The album went on to become a certified double platinum record with hit songs like Groove Me, Piece of My Love, and I Like, which charted in the Billboard Hot 100.

After one more platinum album named The Future, the group disbanded in 1992, and Hall embarked on a successful solo career after signing with MCA Records subsidiary Silas Records. He released Don't Be Afraid from the soundtrack of the movie Juice in 1992, which immediately went to the top of the R&B charts. He released his debut album, Truth, which became yet another platinum record.

Don't Be Afraid and I Miss You were Hall's biggest hits from the album, which peaked at #47 on the Billboard 200. I Miss You peaked at #2 on the R&B charts, while Don't Be Afraid peaked at #1. Aaron Hall released two more solo albums, Inside of You, which peaked at #55 on the Billboard 200, and his final album released in 2005, Adults Only: The Final Album.

Guy reunited for a reunion album, Guy III, in 2000, which could not replicate the success of their debut. Aaron Hall's final music project came in 2011, with the single Bye Baby alongside legendary rapper Nas from the latter's eleventh studio album, Life Is Good. Despite not releasing new projects, Hall still goes on tour with a reunited Guy.

Aaron Hall and Diddy allegedly r*aped two women on the same night

The third s*xual assault lawsuit against Diddy and Aaron Hall was filed under the Adult Survivors Act, which expired on Thanksgiving, November 23. The court filing obtained by Rolling Stone reveals that the alleged crime took place in 1990 or 1991. The woman, referred to as Jane Doe, met Combs and Hall during an MCA Records event in New York.

The allegedly "flirtatious and handsy" duo also offered drinks to the woman and her friend "throughout the night." Towards the end of the event, the duo invited the plaintiff and her friend to Aaron Hall's apartment. While at the apartment, the woman was allegedly "coerced" into having s*x with Combs after being offered even more drinks. The filing states:

"After Combs finished doing his business, Jane Doe laid in bed, shocked and traumatized."

It continued:

"As she was in the process of getting dressed, Hall barged into the room, pinned her down and forced Jane Doe to have s*x with him."

Jane Doe got dressed and immediately fled the place. It was also stated in the complaint that her friend was also "forced" to engage in intercourse with both Combs and Diddy in the other room. Two days after the alleged r*pe, Diddy allegedly visited the location that the victims were staying in and got extremely violent. The filing stated:

"He was irate and began assaulting and choking Jane Doe to the point that she passed out."

It added:

"Combs was searching for Jane Doe’s friend because he was worried that she would tell the girl he was with at the time what he and Hall had done to them."

The victim informed her family and friends of the assault and even had to undergo medical treatment "to heal from the trauma." The case was filed in the New York County Supreme Court and also named MCA Music Entertainment and Geffen Records as defendants.

Before the filing of the aforementioned lawsuit, Joi Dickerson-Neal had filed the second lawsuit against Diddy on Thursday, alleging that he had drugged and assaulted her while she was a Syracuse University undergraduate psychology student in 1991. Joi alleged that Diddy had also taped the r*ape and showed it to different people. Combs denied the allegations and called it a "money grab."