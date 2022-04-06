Abbott Elementary episode 12 preview: A fight against the school board?

Abbott Elementary is currently in a very exciting phase and is ready to air a brand new episode focusing on some recent developments. Titled Ava vs. Superintendent, the latest episode will focus on the aftermath of a fairly new revelation that compromised Ava Coleman's, played by Janelle James, grip on her position.

Releasing on April 5, 2022, this episode will see the group of teachers, especially Gregory Eddie, played by Tyler James Williams, and Janine Teagues, played by Quinta Brunson, come together to help the vibrant principal with her presentation. Ava will also face the risk of losing her job in this episode.

Abbott Elementary @AbbottElemABC #AbbottElementary is going viral, no feet pics necessary! 🤣 Don't miss a new episode TONIGHT at 9/8c on ABC and Stream on Hulu! #AbbottElementary is going viral, no feet pics necessary! 🤣 Don't miss a new episode TONIGHT at 9/8c on ABC and Stream on Hulu! https://t.co/ZbBPBUNSL5

Read on to learn more about Abbott Elementary season 1, episode 12.

Abbott Elementary Season 1, Episode 12 summary: Will the teachers save the school?

Abbott Elementary @AbbottElemABC Success. Greatness. Passion. Three words to describe how you'll feel about #AbbottElementary ! Tune in TONIGHT at 9/8c on ABC and Stream on Hulu. Success. Greatness. Passion. Three words to describe how you'll feel about #AbbottElementary! Tune in TONIGHT at 9/8c on ABC and Stream on Hulu. https://t.co/7eu3btgJLz

A couple of episodes back, the show revealed a secret, which will form the base of the upcoming episode. It was revealed that Ava Coleman got the job of the principal by blackmailing the Superintendent because she caught him cheating on his wife. In exchange for withholding the information, Ava got whatever she wanted from the school board, which also explains why she took her job so lightly.

In the same episode, it was also revealed that the superintendent has now left his wife, rendering Ava's tactics useless. He also intends to come for Ava now. In the upcoming episode, Ava has to give a great presentation, failing which the Superintendent will pull all the funds from the school.

Abbott Elementary @AbbottElemABC Looks like Ava's got her principal pants on. Looks like Ava's got her principal pants on. 👀 https://t.co/IVFBSNUfbX

The official synopsis for the episode, as released by ABC, reads:

"With the school board threatening to pull their funds, Janine and Gregory decide to help Ava out with her presentation; their plan is derailed when a curveball is thrown at Ava; Barbara offends Melissa when she doesn't agree with her blackmail idea."

You can expect to see an exciting episode as the stakes are high and the future of the school depends on this presentation. Despite the help from Janine and Gregory, it would be a difficult chore as the Superintendent is already biased against Ava Coleman.

Brittani Nichols served as the writer of this episode.

When will Abbott Elementary's latest episode air?

The upcoming episode of the sitcom will air on April 5, 2022, on the ABC channel. It airs at 9.00 pm ET. It will also be released on the official streaming site of the ABC channel, where you can also find all the previous episodes of the show.

Stay tuned for more updates.

Edited by Sabika