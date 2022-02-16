Abbott Elementary episode 8: Release date, plot synopsis, and more

Abbott Elementary has ventured deep enough into the world of mockumentary-style workplace dramas to have an identity and style of its own. The show, which has relied on real-life issues, both social and political, to carve out a genre of comedy for itself, is ready for its eighth episode, and fans couldn't be more excited.

The show's fanbase seems to be growing with every episode. Last week's episode, titled Art Teacher, received a lot of positive reviews from fans. The show will return this week with the episode Work Family on February 15, 2022.

Abbott Elementary episode synopsis

The upcoming episode, titled Work Family, will deal with Janine's, played by Quinta Brunson, realization that she does not know her colleagues well. This will prompt her to try and get to know everyone better. As admirable as Janine is, it is also a fact that she can be a bit too much at times, even when she means good.

This week too, you will see a new crisis arise due to Janine's need to do everything perfectly. The official synopsis, released by ABC, reads:

"After Jacob reveals a detail about his personal life, Janine realizes she doesn't know the other teachers as well as she thought; Gregory's stern teaching approach is causing his whole class to underperform."

The synopsis states that Janine's realization will come from Jacob Hill, played by Chris Perfetti. Another crisis in this workplace comedy will be dealing with Gregory Eddie's, played by Tyler James Williams, teaching methods. You can also expect another great round of comic relief moments from principal Ava Coleman, played by Jannelle James.

A clip released by ABC on their official Twitter handle depicts an especially funny scene, ahead of the episode's release.

The clip looks hilarious, and the sitcom seems absolutely ready to weigh in on another great episode this week.

Abbott Elementary release date and where to watch

The latest episode of the show will premiere on the ABC channel on February 15, 2022. The air time of the show is 9.00 pm ET. You can catch the latest episode and all previous episodes of the sitcom on Hulu. Stay tuned for more updates.

