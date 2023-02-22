Abbott Elementary season 2 episode 16 release date, air time, plot, and more

Season 2 episode 16 of Abbott Elementary will be released on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at approximately 9 pm (ET) / Thursday at 1 am (GMT) on AMC. Following its mega success, the show was recently renewed for a third season.

Abbott Elementary was created by Quinta Brunson, who even stars in the lead role. She is joined by Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard, and William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson.

Season 1 was nominated for seven Primetime Emmy Awards, out of which the series won in three categories. Like The Office and Parks and Recreation, the show follows a mockumentary format for presentation.

What to expect from Abbott Elementary season 2 episode 16?

The upcoming episode of Abbott Elementary, titled Teacher Conference, is scheduled to run for approximately 22 minutes. This episode will see the staff of Abbott Elementary visit the Pennsylvania Educational Conference. What happens at the conference has not been revealed in the episode teaser, but given how events usually unfold in the series, viewers are surely in for a treat.

Gregory and Amber will have a fight, which will affect his time with his co-workers. Meanwhile, Jacob, who is already in a relationship, will be attracted to teachers from another school.

The official synopsis of Teacher Conference reads,

"Staff members head to the Pennsylvania Educational Conference; Gregory reluctantly attends after a disagreement with Amber; Jacob finds himself charmed by the Addington teachers."

The episode is written by Kate Peterman.

What happened in Abbott Elementary season 2 episode 15?

The previous episode of Abbott Elementary, titled Fire, was directed by Jennifer Celotta and written by Ava Coleman.

In the latest episode, viewers saw a different version of Barbara, who is usually calm and methodical, under a lot of stress. Viewers also saw a fire break out in the school building and an alarm set off, instructing the staff and students. Meanwhile, Melissa saw a firetruck outside the school, which excited her because she had always wanted to be a firefighter growing up. Ava skipped school at the very beginning of the episode, so Gregory took care of the day's responsibilities.

It was soon revealed that the fire was caused by Barbara, who had previously lit a candle in the break room. Despite everyone gradually getting over the incident, Barbara continued to feel guilty about her mistake. The counselor instantly figured this out and raised concerns about it. Melissa, on the other hand, hilariously kept irritating the firefighters.

Barbara then revealed that the stress was not because of the fire but because her husband was ill, although he thankfully out of danger. In the end, Mellisa was allowed to live her dream as a firefighter for a day. It was also revealed that an uncle of hers was a famous firefighter in the 90s.

The official synopsis of the episode read,

"Barbara's candle accidentally starts a small fire in the teacher's lounge, and a counselor suggests that she might not be handling the aftermath well; Melissa rekindles her childhood dream of being a firefighter."

