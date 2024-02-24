Abbott Elementary Season 3 Episode 4 Recap: It's Jessca, not Jessica

The hit ABC series Abbott Elementary premiered its third season on February 7, 2024. The series returned with its usual dose of humor and the addition of new characters too.

The fourth episode of the third season titled Smoking had the teachers at Abbott Elementary deal with a student being caught smoking cigarettes, which eventually translates to each of the teachers looking into their vices too. As per ABC's website, the official synopsis of the episode reads:

"After a student is caught smoking, the staff come together to revamp the outdated drug policy; Janine tries to prep the new substitute teacher for her class, but finds it challenging to give up her former role."

The series is known for a great ensemble of guest stars, as the season premiere already saw Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts make a surprise appearance. In the fourth episode, viral TikTok comedian Sabrina Brier joins as a substitute teacher called 'Jessca' (yes, Jessca not Jessica as she clearly stated). Read on for the full recap of the latest episode of Abbott Elementary.

The teachers open up about their vices in Season 3 Episode 4 of Abbott Elementary

Episode 4 of the latest season of Abbott Elementary had a lot to offer. From a hilarious new guest star to teachers dealing with an outdated drug policy, the new episode continued the great start to the season.

The episode starts with the school dealing with an evacuation due to a fire alert. The alert is tracked back to a student caught smoking at school. When the student is discovered smoking, staff members meet to talk about the antiquated drug policy. Gregory and the other educators struggle with the policy's drawbacks and the possibility that it would have unjust effects on pupils in the interim.

The major talking point of the episode arrives when the teachers discuss a new drug policy in school after they realize that smoking is not technically banned (since there are no rules about not smoking on campus). The teachers then get to discuss each of their vices.

Jacob is addicted to vaping, Gregory has protein-bar edibles, principal Ava is a hookah-head, Melissa uses CBD oil, and Barbara's only drug is Jesus Christ (or small bottles of Pinot Grigio as pointed out by Melissa). Surprisingly even Janina indulges in cannabis each night.

The entire conversation is captured on the phone by a student and is circulated all across the school, following hilarious one-liners from the students the next day. The episode also sees a F.A.D.E presentation conducted by two very incompetent volunteers, making people miss Tariq for a moment.

In other events in the episode, Janine (now employed by the school district) tries to mentor her substitute teacher virtually, but finds it difficult to live up to the expectations of her new position. The new substitute teacher is portrayed by Sabrina Brier and her character has a very Gen-Z approach which does not sit well with Janine, who is having difficulty accepting that she does not teach a class anymore.

The teachers collaborate to push for a more complex and sensible drug policy as the episode goes on. They battle with obstinate administrators, maneuver through bureaucracy, and eventually succeed in getting their views heard.

Staying true to the Abbott Elementary style of comedy, the episode ends on a hilarious note as Jacob realizes his new habit of smoking clean air through a vape-like pen is a major scam (as he is just breathing air).

Viewers can stream the latest season of Abbott Elementary on Hulu.