Abbott Elementary season 3 episode 6 recap: What does the 'R' in Willard R. Abbott stand for?

Season 3 of the popular ABC series Abbott Elementary started airing on February 7, 2024, and the new season has already touched upon some sensitive topics with its usual dose of humor in the latest season.

Episode 6 of season 3 saw a special release on ABC following the prestigious 2024 Academy Awards Ceremony on Sunday, March 10, 2024. The sixth episode was titled Willard R. Abbott and revealed the tumultuous history of the founder of the fictional Philadelphia school.

The latest episode saw a superstar guest appearance, which seems to be a recurring theme this season. The episode saw the Board of Education announce the school as a historical landmark in Philadelphia. When a shocking revelation about the founder puts the historical status of the school in danger, Janine (Quinta Brunson), Gregory (Tyler James Williams), and Jacob (Chris Perfetti) pull up their socks to protect the designation.

Shocking revelations about the history of the founder of Abbott Elementary follow up a stellar guest appearance

Bradley Cooper making a special appearance (image via ABC)

The latest episode of Abbott Elementary was titled Willard R. Abbott. The special release of the episode packed a surprise punch in the opening sequence when a student in Melissa's (Lisa Ann Walter) class brought in Bradley Cooper for a show-and-tell session.

Cooper, originally a resident of Philadelphia, claimed that he loves getting his favorite hoagies from a spot across the school. Everyone in the room is shell-shocked, especially the teachers. The Maestro star's cameo made this one of the best cold opens from the entire series.

The plot saw Janine introduce Elizabeth from the Board of Education and Joan from the city council. The two announce that Abbott Elementary will be named a historical landmark in Philadelphia owing to its founder, Willard R. Abbott. Apparently, the school was used as a bomb shelter at one point by him.

Janine and Ava (Janelle James) are stoked about the announcement. It means a large influx of money for the school and the school gaining widespread recognition too. However, veteran teachers Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) and Melissa are skeptical, as they know it is a political move by the city.

An episode of Abbott Elementary would not be complete without at least one crisis, and that is exactly what happens. When celebrations about the school's new designation are underway, protesters from an anti-racist group arrive to tell everyone that Willard R. Abbott was, in reality, a racist who supported segregation and that no historical designation should be granted.

Janine, Gregory, and Jacob brainstorm in the library archives to dig up more about Willar R. Abbott and see if they find someone with the same name. Amazingly, a direct ancestor of Willard R. Abbott has been found. Although he goes by Willie, he shares the same name as his ancestor, and it turns out that he has dedicated his life to reversing Abbott's racist legacy.

When the second round of honors takes place, everything about Willard R. Abbott V (the descendant of the founder) seems great. Unfortunately, his acceptance speech exposes him as a massive conspiracy theorist and flat-earther, getting him immediately removed from the pedestal.

Janine is visibly distraught and asks Melissa and Barbara to spare her the shame. The two veteran teachers only remind her that it is the teachers who make up Abbott Elementary, not a token of honor.

Janine goes on to have a light bulb moment as she runs off to Gregory and Jacob. The episode ends on a wholesome note as Janine gathers the students and teachers of the school to install the photograph of the first black teachers of Abbott, who actually made the place special for students during difficult times.

Janine has realized that the significance of the actual history is what matters, not the historical classification. Furthermore, the school's uniqueness had little to do with Willard R. Abbott's legacy.

Stay tuned for the upcoming episode of Abbott Elementary on ABC this Wednesday, March 13, 2024.