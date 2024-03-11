When does Abbott Elementary season 3 episode 7 premiere on ABC? Release date and time in all regions

Season 3 of Abbott Elementary aired a special episode following the 2024 Academy Awards. It started streaming on Hulu at 3 a.m. EST on Monday after its release on ABC following the Academy Awards ceremony.

Abbott Elementary skipped its usual release schedule (Wednesdays on ABC) and went forward with releasing the sixth episode this Sunday. There is great news for fans of the show as the seventh episode will also premiere this week, making it a double-episode week for the series.

As per ABC, the seventh episode of the series will air on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

Over the course of the mockumentary's first two seasons, the faculty has faced the harsh reality of their underfunded school and attempted to make the most of it. While season 3 is shorter than the previous seasons due to the aftermath of the two Hollywood strikes, the comedy series keeps getting better.

When will Abbott Elementary season 3 episode 7 be released?

The special release of the sixth episode of Abbott Elementary will be followed by the release of the seventh episode in the same week. The upcoming episode of the series is scheduled to air on ABC on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at 9 pm ET. The airing time and date may differ across different regions.

Here is a complete release date and schedule for the upcoming episode of the series:

Pacific Time - 6 pm on Wednesday, March 13, 2024

Central Time - 8 pm on Wednesday, March 13, 2024

Eastern Time - 9 pm on Wednesday, March 13, 2024

British Summer Time - 2 am on Thursday, March 14, 2024

Indian Standard Time - 6.30 am on Thursday, March 14, 2024

Central European Summer Time - 3 am on Thursday, March 14, 2024

Australian Central Daylight Time - 11 am on Thursday, March 14, 2024

Brazil Time - 11 pm on Wednesday, March 13, 2024

Mountain Daylight Time - 7 pm on Wednesday, March 13, 2024

Japanese Standard Time - 11 am on Thursday, March 14, 2024

The episode will also be available for streaming on Hulu a day after it premieres on ABC.

Abbott Elementary season 3 episode 6 recap

The latest episode of Abbott Elementary titled Willard R. Abbott packed a lot of surprises. Without spoiling much for viewers who are yet to watch the episode, it featured a flabbergasting guest appearance from an acclaimed Academy Award-nominated actor (who is also a Philadelphia native).

The sixth episode was full of highs and lows, as the school district announced that the elementary school would be deemed a historical landmark in the city of Philadelphia, owing to the creator of the school, Willard R. Abbott. However, a protest revealed an unpleasant history about the founder that makes the school district turn on their decision.

The sixth episode follows Janine (Quinta Brunson), along with Gregory (Tyler James Williams) and Jacob (Chris Perfetti) as they try to get Abbott landmarked as a historical site through various attempts.

What to expect from Abbott Elementary season 3 episode 7?

ABC has released the title for the upcoming episode of the series. Titled Librarian, the episode will follow up on something that Janine mentioned in the latest episode. She said she wanted to get a "librarian program off the ground" and the upcoming episode will likely see her do so.

The synopsis of the episode as per ABC reads:

"Janine spearheads a pilot programme that brings a librarian to Abbott; Melissa and Jacob deal with some big changes at home."

Stay tuned for season 3 episode 7 of Abbott Elementary when it airs on ABC this Wednesday, March 13.