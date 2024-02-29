When does Abbott Elementary season 3 episode 6 premiere on ABC? Release date and time in all regions

Season 3 of the popular comedy series Abbott Elementary is currently airing on ABC, and with the fifth episode airing yesterday, viewers are eagerly awaiting the next one. The show usually airs new episodes every Wednesday, but there is a slight change in schedule for the upcoming episode.

As per ABC, the sixth episode of the series will air on Sunday, March 10, 2024, after the 2024 Academy Awards Ceremony on Sunday.

The new season of the series faced delays due to last year's WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes and the minor change in the release schedule might be attributed to the producers trying to stretch out the show. The new season has 14 episodes compared to the 22 episodes last season.

Created by Quinta Brunson the mockumentary-style comedy series follows daily life at the fictional Abbott Elementary School in Philadelphia.

When will Abbott Elementary Season 3 Episode 6 be released?

The sixth episode witnesses a change from its normal airing day and is scheduled to air on ABC on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at 10:30 pm ET. The airing time and date may differ across different regions.

Here is a complete release date and schedule for the upcoming episode of the series:

Pacific Time - 7:30 pm on Sunday, March 10, 2024

Central Time - 9:30 pm on Sunday, March 10, 2024

Eastern Time - 10:30 pm on Sunday, March 10, 2024

British Summer Time - 3:30 am on Monday, March 11, 2024

Indian Standard Time - 8.00 am on Monday, March 11, 2024

Central European Summer Time - 4:30 am on Monday, March 11, 2024

Australian Central Daylight Time - 12:30 pm on Monday, March 11, 2024

Brazil Time - 12:30 am on Monday, March 11, 2024

Mountain Daylight Time - 8:30 pm on Sunday, March 10, 2024

Japanese Standard Time - 12:30 pm on Monday, March 11, 2024

Once the sixth episode airs on ABC, it will also be available for streaming on Hulu the next day.

Abbott Elementary season 3 episode 5 recap

The fifth episode of the season titled Breakup delved into the relationship between colleagues at Abbott Elementary. Gregory aids Jacob through his breakup with Zach, while Ava helps Barbara gain confidence to stand up to her Church group (who are practicing their choir in the school auditorium).

Melissa is suspicious about the new substitute teacher and with the help of Janine, they investigate further. The episode was wholesome and showed how each teacher had developed their interpersonal relationships with each other.

Barbara's solo singing performance was the best way to end the episode.

What to expect from Abbott Elementary season 3 episode 6?

The sixth episode of the series is titled Willard R. Abbott, but plot details for the episode have not been revealed yet. The title of the episode suggests that it will relate to the history of the school and maybe focus on the founder's day.

Stay tuned for the return of Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues, Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard and William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson.

