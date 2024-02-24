When does Abbott Elementary season 3 episode 5 premiere on ABC? Release date and time in all regions

The latest season of the popular ABC series Abbott Elementary has premiered and the fifth episode is already on its way. Season 3 of Abbott Elementary was released on ABC on February 7, 2024. As per ABC, the 14-episode season will premiere its 5th episode on ABC on February 28, 2024.

The new season was delayed due to last year's writers' and actors' strike. The show has picked up since then and continues to entertain viewers with its quirky comedy. The mockumentary-style series, created by Quinta Brunson, follows daily life at the fictional Abbott Elementary School in Philadelphia.

The ensemble cast of Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues, Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard, and William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson provides some memorable moments throughout the series.

When will Abbott Elementary season 3 episode 5 be released?

The latest episode of Abbott Elementary is scheduled for premiere on ABC on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at 9 pm ET. The release date and time may differ across different time zones. Here is a complete release date and schedule for the upcoming episode of the series:

Pacific Time - 6 pm on Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Central Time - 8 pm on Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Eastern Time - 9 pm on Wednesday, February 28, 2024

British Summer Time - 2 am on Thursday, February 29, 2024

Indian Standard Time - 6.30 am on Thursday, February 29, 2024

Central European Summer Time - 3 am on Thursday, February 29, 2024

Australian Central Daylight Time - 11 am on Thursday, February 29, 2024

Brazil Time - 11 pm on Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Mountain Daylight Time - 7 pm on Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Japanese Standard Time - 11 am on Thursday, February 29, 2024

The episode will also be available for streaming on Hulu a day after it premieres on ABC.

Abbott Elementary season 3 episode 4 recap

The latest episode of the series, titled Smoking, had the teachers dealing with a new problem in school regarding outdated drug laws. When a child is caught smoking in school, the teachers examine and discover that there is no explicit law banning cigarette smoking on campus.

The episode made shocking revelations to viewers when the teachers discussed their own vices. Janine is revealed to be a marijuana smoker, Gregory enjoys the occasional edible, Melissa is hooked to CBD oil, Ava is a hookah head, Barbara likes small bottles of Pinot Grigio, and Jacob is addicted to vaping.

The episode also introduced a new substitute teacher named Jessca (not Jessica). Janine has her struggles coming to terms with Jessca as the school organizes an F.A.D.E. presentation to warn students about the use of addictive substances. The episode ends with the teachers restructuring the drug policy for the benefit of the children.

What to expect from Abbott Elementary season 3 episode 5?

As per ABC, the upcoming episode of the new season is titled Breakup. The episode will see Janine and Melissa dig deeper to find out more about a new substitute teacher while Barabara's choir group enters the school to rehearse.

The synopsis of the episode, as per ABC, reads:

"When Barbara's church choir uses the gym for rehearsals, Ava notices tensions in the group; Jacob's eagerness for a full social calendar worries Gregory; Melissa and Janine investigate a new substitute."

Viewers can expect new challenges to be overcome in the upcoming episode with funny moments and hilarious one-liners that have become synonymous with the show.

Stay tuned for season 3 episode 5 of Abbott Elementary when it airs on ABC this Wednesday, February 28, 2024.