"Fire the stylist": Quinta Brunson's seemingly wrinkled dress at the Emmys sparks reactions online

Quinta Brunson, the popular American writer and actress, recently made headlines as she attended the 75th Emmy Awards on Monday, January 15, 2024. She arrived at the event in a Dior dress, which several netizens pointed out was creased in several places.

However, her stylist, Jessica Paster, reportedly defended her and addressed a now-deleted comment about the dress looking like a "mess." Paster said the dress was made of "crushed satin" and looked "gorgeous on her," as per Vanity Fair.

Many social media users have since reacted to the look, with most slamming the stylist for going ahead with such an outfit. Under @BrightlyAgain's post about the same, a netizen noted:

Meanwhile, Brunson made history at the award ceremony as, according to Vanity Fair, she became the first Black woman in 42 years to win an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

Netizens troll Quinta Brunson's "crushed satin" ensemble at the Emmys

Quinta Brunson was born on December 21, 1989, in Philadelphia, United States. Before mainstream stardom, she was studying advertising at Temple University in Philadelphia. The actress said in a recent interview with NBC that she took a leap of faith by quitting school and working at the Apple store to save up for her move to LA.

Her friends encouraged her to post comedic videos and skits on her Instagram in 2014. In particular, her Girl Who Has Never Been on a Nice Date series went viral and she garnered a huge following online. After freelancing for the company, she then worked as a video producer for BuzzFeed Video.

Quinta Brunson was a part of many shows in BuzzFeed, including A Black Lady Sketch Show and Magic Girl Friendship Squad, as per NBC.

Brunson is best known for creating, executive producing, co-writing, and starring in the ABC comedy series, Abbott Elementary. The series is a mockumentary that follows a group of teachers at the titular fictional predominantly Black school in Philadelphia. Quinta Brunson won an Emmy award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series on Monday, for her role in the title.

The actress wore a dark pink Dior dress to the event, which featured a square neckline and full skirt and was seemingly covered in creases, as per People. She wore brown heels and minimalistic jewelry to complete the look.

Several netizens trolled the outfit on X, formerly Twitter. However, quite a few complimented her as well:

Meanwhile, during her acceptance speech at the ceremony after receiving her Emmy award, she appeared emotional, saying:

"Thank you so much! I love making Abbott Elementary so much and I am so happy to be able to live my dream and act out comedy, and I say it every time and I just love comedy so much that I am so happy to be able to get this."

She continued:

"I didn’t prepare anything because I just didn't think... I love my mom, my dad. My sisters, my brothers. My entire family so much. I love my husband. I'm so happy. I love my cast. Oh, I love Abbott Elementary. Thank you so much."

The 2024 award was Quinta Brunson's first win in the lead actress Emmy category. She was previously nominated for lead actress in a comedy for the first season of Abbott Elementary, but lost to Jean Smart from Hacks.

Brunson has previously won an Emmy for writing the pilot episode of Abbott Elementary, as per USA Today.