Abby Lutz GoFundMe: Fundraiser raises over $20,000 for woman who died in luxury Mexico hotel

On June 13, California resident Abby Lutz and her boyfriend, John Heathco, were found dead in their room in the Mexican Luxury hotel, Rancho Pescadero in Baja California Sur. According to Abby's family, the couple, who were on vacation, passed away in their sleep due to suspected carbon monoxide intoxication resulting from improper venting.

As per statements released by Mexican authorities, the reason for the couple's death was "intoxication by substance yet to be determined.” A GoFundMe was organized by Abby's step-sister Gabrielle Slate with a target of $30,000. The fundraiser, which was set up to help the family with transportation and funeral costs, had received over $24,000 from 286 donations at the time of writing.

According to Gabriella Slate, 28-year-old Abby Lutz and her 41-year-old live-in partner, John Heathco was on a "beautiful trip in Mexico". She explained that, a few days earlier, the couple had also visited a hospital due to suspected food poisoning.

"Abby and her boyfriend thought they had food poisoning and went to the hospital to get treatment. We were told they were feeling much better a few days later," she said.

On the GoFundMe website, Gabriella wrote that the family received a phone call informing them about Abby Lutz and John Heathco's demise:

"We received a phone call saying that they had passed away peacefully in their hotel room in their sleep. We have been told it was due to improper venting of the resort and could be Carbon monoxide poisoning."

Abby Lutz worked as a nanny

According to an NBC report, the couple reached the resort on Saturday and started feeling sick, so they had to visit a hospital on Sunday, where they stayed the night while also getting IVs for food poisoning. On Monday, once they were feeling better, they left the hospital and vacationed for a while before returning to their hotel room for the night.

It was around 9 pm on Tuesday that their lifeless bodies were found by police and paramedics who responded to calls about two unconscious Americans. They were discovered after nearly 11 hours of being dead.

According to Abby's stepmother, Racquel Lutz, the couple was convinced that their illness was due to food poisoning and nobody had considered the possibility of carbon monoxide. She told NBC News:

"She thought it was food poisoning for sure. They had gone to dinner and had some steak and some guacamole, and some chips. They just thought it was food poisoning, they had no idea, none of us thought about that you know because you can't smell Carbon Monoxide."

Gabrielle Slate wrote in the GoFundMe that Abby Lutz was supposed to meet up with her father next week for Father's Day and that this traumatic event was completely unexpected. She told NBC that Abby was a very positive person who loved everyone:

"I don't think I've ever heard her say a bad word about anyone, She's the happiest, positive person. She loved everyone around her."

According to her Facebook page, Abby worked as a nanny and John was a technology developer and wellness junkie. He was also the founder of nutritional supplement company LES Labs and co-founder of Financial Advisor matchmaker, Scoutvisor.

Along with donations, Abby Lutz's GoFundMe was filled with condolences from those who knew her. Fellow nanny and Abby's friend Tanya Slusser described her as "the kindest, most caring and fun loving woman" that she ever met.

The Humphrey family, whose daughter Abby used to take care of, also expressed their gratitude to Abby for being a blessing to their family.

The resort's General Manager says that "Local authorities are still actively investigating the situation"

Rancho Pescadero's general manager Henar Gil issued a statement to Fox News Digital, in which she offered condolences to the family of the victims and said that a proper investigation was still ongoing.

"We are truly heartbroken by this terrible tragedy. Our hearts are with the impacted families and loved ones during this unimaginable loss," she said.

She added:

"Local authorities are still actively investigating the situation, and the safety and security of our guests and colleagues remains a top priority, as always."

Ms. Gil also confirmed that no signs of violence were present at the scene of the incident. Rancho Pescadero is a luxury resort owned by the Hyatt group, where rooms cost up to $1000 per night.

