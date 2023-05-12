ACM Awards 2023: Dolly Parton and 4 best-dressed celebs at the event

Country music enthusiasts have the star-studded Academy of Country Music Awards (also known as the ACMAs or the ACM Awards) to look forward to every year. The ACMAs never cease to impress and astound, from the standout performances to the glamorous red carpet fashions.

In addition to being live streamed on Amazon Prime for even more country music fans to watch, the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards this year included two luminaries as hosts: Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks.

Aside from having a stellar hosting team, it also had a tonne of performances by well-known artists like Miranda Lambert and Keith Urban. The red carpet was also a dazzling affair, with many celebrities showing off their style and glamour. Here are five of the best-dressed celebs at the event.

Dolly Parton and four other best dressed stars who dazzled the red carpet of ACM Awards 2023

1) Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton News @PartonNews

📸: Theo Wargo Ladies and gentlemen, our Rockstar @DollyParton has made her grand entrance on the red carpet for the 2023 ACM Awards!📸: Theo Wargo Ladies and gentlemen, our Rockstar @DollyParton has made her grand entrance on the red carpet for the 2023 ACM Awards!📸: Theo Wargo https://t.co/gRD8kUiDLg

The co-host of the ACM Awards night was donning a white outfit. Dolly was wearing a sequined gown with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. The 76-year-old singer accessorized her look with diamond earrings, a matching necklace and bracelet, and silver heels. She also rocked her signature blonde hairdo and pink lipstick. Parton closed out the show with a performance of a new song from her highly-anticipated rock album, "Rockstar."

Dolly Parton dazzled at the 2023 ACM Awards with her stunning outfit and performance. Parton also paid tribute to her friends and fellow country stars Loretta Lynn and Naomi Judd with an emotional a cappella song during the show.

2) Miranda Lambert

Miranda Lambert dazzled in a stunning blue gown at the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday night. The country superstar, who was nominated for four awards, including Entertainer of the Year, turned heads in a sequined dress that featured a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit.

The royal blue color complemented her blonde hair and purple smokey eye makeup. She accessorized her look with matching blue stilettos and minimal jewelry.

Lambert arrived at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas, with her husband Brendan McLoughlin, who looked handsome in a black velvet suit and tie. The couple posed for photos on the red carpet, showing off their chemistry and style. Lambert also performed her new single "Carousel" from her album Palomino during the show, wearing a pink feathered ball gown and standing near a real carousel.

Lambert is no stranger to the ACM Awards, as she holds the record for the most-awarded artist in the history of the event. She has won 35 trophies so far, including the coveted Triple Crown Award last year. She is also the most-nominated female artist of the year, with 17 nods in that category.

Lambert's blue gown was one of the most memorable looks of the night, as she shone like a star on stage and on screen.

3) Nicole Kidman

ACM AWARDS 2023 COVERAGE @celebfashionnnn #ACMawards Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. #acm Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. #acm #ACMawards https://t.co/0c8xyLX3Df

Nicole Kidman dazzled at the ACM Awards 2023 with her husband Keith Urban by her side. The actress and the country star, who have been married for nearly two decades, twinned in suits on the red carpet. Kidman wore a terracotta tweed suit with glittery accents and a chevron-patterned lining. She left her blazer unbuttoned to show off her layered gold necklaces and her flawless skin.

Keith Urban coordinated with his wife in an all-black suit with a satin vest and boots. He was also one of the performers at the show, which celebrated the best of country music.

The couple looked as in love as ever, laughing and holding hands for the cameras. This was their second red carpet appearance in less than two weeks, after they attended the Met Gala in New York City on May 1.

4) Caylee Hammack

The American singer-songwriter Caylee Hammack sported a gorgeous butterfly look for the ACM Awards night. Her dress was designed by Costarellos. A layered ruffles dress was accessorised with earrings and hair pins from Jennifer Behr and rings from Bracha. Her jewellery was designed by Bonheur.

The songstress completed her all-pink dress look with a matching embellished pink bag from Rosantica. Her hairstyle was done by Ariane Victoria and lastly her beautiful look was styled by Twila Trahan.

5) Mickey Guyton

Mickey Guyton dazzled in a sparkling suit and bralette at the ACM Awards 2023. The country singer, who was also a presenter at the event, wore a silver Retrofête bralette that featured crystal-embellishments. She paired it with a black pinstriped-style blazer and trousers that also had glittering details.

She accessorized with silver hoops, a gold ring and a silver crystal-embellished shoulder bag. She completed her look with silver platform heels by Stuart Weitzman. Guyton's glamorous outfit was styled by Savannah Medoza, while her makeup and hair were done by Emily Gray and Hachoo respectively.

These are just some of the best-dressed celebs at the ACM Awards 2023. There were many more who impressed with their fashion choices and their musical talents. The ACMs were a night to remember for country music fans and artists alike.

Poll : 0 votes