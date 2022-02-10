ACRONYM ® x Nike Blazer Low: Where to buy, release date, price, and more about the sneakers

ACRONYM ® x Nike's version of the Blazer Low from Nike is a unique version of the silhouette with updates that showcase the blend of Nike's performance-enhancing sporting qualities and the technical expertise of the Errolson Hugh-founded label, ACRONYM ®.

The sneakers feature an upper filled with angular incisions and a screwed-on heel, which stole everybody's attention. After unveiling the collection of Acronym x Nike last week, we can now take a closer look at the Blazer Low shoes which will be dropping later today, on February 10, 2022.

More about ACRONYM ® x Nike Blazer Low

ACRONYM ®'s founder Errolson Hugh has focused on function with an amalgamation of style and high-technique form. For this latest collaboration, Hugh has taken on the classic Blazer Lows and made it the start of an easy-on and easy-off style.

The shoes emboss the ACRONYM ® logo accross the tongue, heel, and liner of the shoes. The major pattern of Hugh's Ghilie is repeated across the whole shoe which gives the shoe a unique shape as well as stance.

The shoes are in suede, with laser-cuts on the upper which gives an illusion of Ghilie. He has also added another highlight, the two removable TPU heel clips on the heels, which is a similar concept to Nike's Flyease design. Finishing off the look, he added a dog-tag for a futuristic, empowering, and customisable take on this classic silhouette.

The Blazer Lows will be available in two colorways, black and maroon. The cuts on the Night Maroon colorway reveal a ghillie design in contrast to the black color underneath the meticulous cuts. Meanwhile, the Black colorway of the shoe has meticulous cuts which reveal white color underneath. The Night Maroon colorway of the shoes is louder and bolder which adds hits of neon to the Swoosh logo and tongue of the shoe.

The shoes can be bought at the official sites of ACRONYM ®, SNKRS, and Nike, from 10 February, 2022 from 13.30 onwards. The shoe will be retailing at a price of £124.95 or $140 USD.

The sneaker rollout features graphics from NESM, a Japanese graffiti artist. The shoes also showcase the work of typographer David Rudnick.

What are your views regarding these sneakers? Will you be copping or not?

