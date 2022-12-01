"Actually doing a leg": Why did The Amazing Race producers specifically asked Derek to perform a roadblock?

This week on The Amazing Race (season 34, episode 11), the teams headed to Iceland, where they performed a solo roadblock. In the task, one of the teammates had to go down a cave (150 feet below ground level), dive into the water, and search for the clue kept on the rocks.

Claire has performed more than six roadblocks this season, so the show's producers asked her partner Derek to perform one this time. Derek was shocked by this and even jokingly enquired what a roadblock was. Derek, the first to perform the task, was initially nervous about his performance but was able to sprint through it.

The Amazing Race fans felt that it was funny to see Derek finally perform in a roadblock challenge, one week before the finale.

The Amazing Race fans are amused about the show producers asking Derek to perform a task

The Amazing Race fans took to Twitter as they found it funny that Derek finally had to take on a roadblock. They were happy to see him clear the challenge so quickly. Derek and Claire also subsequently became the first finalists on the show. They were also able to complete two other challenges on the same episode faster than the three other contestants.

Even the show is like "DO A DAMN ROADBLOCK ONCE IN A WHILE"

#TheAmazingRace "Derek must perform this roadblock"Even the show is like "DO A DAMN ROADBLOCK ONCE IN A WHILE" "Derek must perform this roadblock"Even the show is like "DO A DAMN ROADBLOCK ONCE IN A WHILE"#TheAmazingRace https://t.co/d4uztn0IAC

colleen is seeing taylor! @vaIidheart #TheAmazingRace thank god producers made sure to say he HAD to do this roadblock.... thank god producers made sure to say he HAD to do this roadblock.... 😭#TheAmazingRace

#TheAmazingRace #AmazingRace #TAR LOL not DX saying what is a roadblock? Yeah you barely did any 🤣🤣 LOL not DX saying what is a roadblock? Yeah you barely did any 🤣🤣#TheAmazingRace #AmazingRace #TAR

Topsy @topsy_adventres @_BGoode_ Claire can't do any more roadblocks. She did all her half, 6 roadblock. @_BGoode_ Claire can't do any more roadblocks. She did all her half, 6 roadblock.

What happened on The Amazing Race season 34, episode 10?

Last week's episode of The Amazing Race, titled Don't Look Down, was thrilling as the remaining six teams completed their Malaga mega leg. After solving a host of puzzles, the teams were asked to head to Ronda to look for a clue on a bridge. Claire and Derek were the first to leave, while Audrey and David followed.

Luis and Michelle quickly finished their next detour as they decided to take upon the Dress for Success challenge, where they had to dress up another person in a flamenco dancer's attire. The team then headed to Paseo de Kazunori Yamauchi, where they had to finish a challenge. Meanwhile, Derek-Claire formed an alliance with Aubrey-David to finish the detour. Subsequently, Emily and Molly faced many difficulties in Dress for Success task.

The episode description reads,

"Teams continue on to Ronda, Spain, where they must choose to build an arch brick by brick or dress for success."

The team's next challenge was Who's Been Paying Attention? where one of the teammates had to maintain their balance on a high wire to remember the flag shown in their last clue.

Marcus and Michael were the only ones to choose the second option of the detour, Bend Over Backwards, and were eliminated after losing the mega leg. The results of the race were:

Luis and Michelle Aubrey and David Derek and Claire Molly and Emily

The finale of The Amazing Race season 34 will air on CBS on December 14 at 9 pm ET. After an intense battle on the show, Aubrey and David were eliminated on Wednesday, November 30. Now, Derek-Claire, Emily-Molly, and Luis-Michele will participate to win the hefty prize of $1 Million.

