Adam Klotz beaten: Fox News meteorologist hailed as a hero after stepping in to help older man on NYC subway

American journalist Adam Klotz was hailed as a hero online after he revealed he was beaten up by a group of teenagers while trying to save an elderly man from being attacked.
On January 22, Klotz, 37, took to his Instagram stories to post two videos describing the altercation. He also stated that the incident, which happened during a New York subway ride, saw law enforcement authorities arrest a couple of attackers.
In the videos, Klotz's face and eyes can be seen bruised while the journalist described getting kicked in the chest and suffering injuries on his ribs.
He revealed that he stepped in to save an elderly man from getting attacked when the group of teens turned towards him for interfering. However, the convicted kids were later released without facing charges after their parents came to pick them up from the crime scene.
Twitter reactions to Adam Klotz's altercation revelation
After Adam Klotz revealed that he got beaten up trying to save an elderly man from being attacked by a group of teenagers, Twitterati hailed his move.
While some users called him a hero, others criticized the justice system regarding teenagers, while slamming the government for not making rules stricter.
What exactly happened with Adam Klotz during the New York subway incident?
Adam Klotz took to his Instagram handle to detail the events that led up to his wounded face. He stated that the incident occurred around 1.15 am near 18th Street station.
Adam Klotz was on his way back from watching the New York Giants NFL game when he encountered a group of "seven or eight" teens harassing an old man.
"I was like, 'Yo, guys, cut that out.' And they decided, 'Alright, he's not gonna get it, then you're going to get it,' and boy did they give it to me. They had me on the ground, my ribs are all kinds of bruised up too. They got their hits in."
The elderly man was okay and was able to get away without any injuries from the scene.
On January 22, a rep for the New York Police Department told The Post that juvenile reports were prepared and the parents of the teens convicted were called to pick them up.
While showing his brutally beaten face, Adam Klotz shared in the video that his injuries would eventually heal.
"I got X-rays. I'm OK. This is all going to heal. So, it's all good. You should see the other guy. My side is so much worse than my face, and the thing is the other guy is not really a guy. It's children. Five or six children."
As per the Daily Mail, three teens were arrested by the authorities, while the others were able to run away from the crime scene.